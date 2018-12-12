‘Ellen’: Steve Carell Reveals He Was Struck by Fan’s Car

Steve Carell appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday with The Office star getting candid about perhaps one of the most unusual fan encounters any celebrity has had.

On the show, Carell revealed that he had recently been hit by a car, only to find that he had a major fan behind the wheel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I actually got hit by a car a couple weeks ago,” he said. “I was riding, pretty fast road. I made a turn, and I didn’t see the car behind me, and they hit me from behind. So I went up over the handlebars.”

“It’s a weird experience because everything just slows down,” Carell added. “I thought, ‘Well, I’m gonna tuck and roll.’ And I rolled, and I got up, and I was fine. Luckily everything was fine.”

When the 56-year-old went to retrieve his bike, he encountered the car’s driver.

“The woman who was driving the car jumped out,” Carell recalled. “She was distraught obviously, and I went over to her, and my bike was sort of stuck under the front of her car, and she’s saying, ‘Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God! It’s Steve Carell!’”

“She was so excited that she hit me,” he cracked. “It was really kind of a fun experience, a fun fan encounter.”

To help Carell out in the unlikely event he’s ever in such a situation again, DeGeneres gifted him with a light-up yellow vest and blinking helmet with a flag attached to wear on his bike rides.

“I’m gonna wear this. I’m actually gonna wear this,” the actor told the host. “And I’m gonna ride right by your studio.”

Unlike Carell, DeGeneres has had excellent luck on the road, recently telling Jimmy Kimmel that she’s been pulled over twice for speeding but was able to avoid getting a ticket each time.

“I was going like 35 m.p.h. on my way to work the other day and this motorcycle cop was hidden, I just saw the front of him and he had the speeding gun,” she recalled of the first incident. “He kinda looked at me like he thought it might be me. He goes, ‘You do a lot of good for the world, so…’”

On her second encounter with the law, DeGeneres had the cop’s wife to thank for avoiding a ticket that time.

“He goes, ‘Listen… Oh, my wife loves you!’” she said of the second cop, adding that she happily offered to post for a selfie with him after the fact.

“That’s a pretty good deal,” Kimmel joked. “There are a lot of negatives of people recognizing you all the time, when you get pulled over, that’s when it’s not a negative anymore.”

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show