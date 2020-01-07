Ellen DeGeneres’ Wife Portia de Rossi Returns to Instagram for Holiday Photo of With Their Dog

Ellen DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi has been away from social media for a few months now, but she recently made her return to Instagram to share a holiday photo with their adorable dog. In a New Years post, de Rossi shared an picture of herself and DeGeneres with their pup. “Hope you’re having as lovely a holiday as we are. Love, E, P and Kid,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Many of her followers have since been commenting on the photo, with one user writing, “My goodness you two are gorgeous!! Happy Holidays you three!!”

“Glad to hear you guys are having a good holiday season,” someone else wrote.

“I love you both! I hope you will enjoy the holidays. And I wish you all the best for 2020. A good health, much love and a lot of fun moments! Love you !! Love from Belgium X,” a third wrote.

It’s been some time since de Rossi shared anything on Instagram, with her last post coming on Oct. 14, 2019. That photo, too, was of herself and DeGeneres.

The new post comes just ahead of DeGeneres being awarded the Carol Burnett Award at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

In her acceptance speech for the award, the iconic TV host spoke highly of Burnett, saying, “I felt like I knew her. I felt like she showed us who she was every week. She was larger than life. We counted on her to make us feel good, and she delivered every single week. She never let us down in the sketches that she did.”

She went on to say, “When [Burnett] did the Q&A with the audience, she was just genuine and personal. I always felt like she was speaking to me. At the end of the show, every time she pulled her ear, I knew she was saying, ‘It’s OK — I’m gay, too.’”

DeGeneres concluded her speech by saying, “All I’ve ever wanted to do is make people feel good and laugh, and there’s no greater feeling than when someone tells me I’ve made their day better with my show. Or that I’ve helped them get through a sickness or a hard time in their lives. But the real power of television for me is not that people watch my show, but that people watch my show and then they’re inspired to go out and do the same thing in their own lives: They make people laugh or be kind or help someone that’s less fortunate than themselves. That is the power of television, and I’m so, so grateful to be a part of it.”