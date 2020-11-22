Ellen DeGeneres Toxic Workplace Allegations Stirred up Amid Funko Pop! Figure Giveaway

On Saturday, Funko announced a new Pop! figure made to look like Ellen DeGeneres dancing, and social media commenters were ruthless in their response. The new figure had blue eyes that many found eerie, and some argued that its outfit was wrong as well. Mostly, however, the responses focused on DeGeneres' "toxic workplace" allegations from earlier this year.

Funko is running a giveaway for fans to receive the new Ellen Pop figure, which is available exclusive on DeGeneres' website. For many fans, the creation and promotion of this figure so soon after DeGeneres' public scandal was baffling. Back in July, dozens of employees from The Ellen DeGeneres Show told BuzzFeed News that the talk show host was different off-camera, and that her show was rife with bullying behind the scenes.

DeGeneres has apologized for these allegations, and has fired some of the higher up producers who were accused of workplace misconduct. She has also vowed to be more conscientious going forward, but many critics continued to call for her show to be canceled. Beyond the allegations against DeGeneres herself, the scandal became a case to litigate "cancel culture" itself.

With all of this in mind, fans were surprise that Funko would want to take on this project at all. Some teased the company, while others expressed real anger. Here is a look at what commenters had to say about the Ellen DeGeneres Funko Pop giveaway.