Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Shows off New Hair Extensions

Portia de Rossi has traded in her signature short hairstyle for something that's a little bit longer. The actress, who is married to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, debuted a new look on Instagram earlier in November, revealing that she is "a long-haired girl again" thanks to some hair extensions that bring her blonde locks past her shoulders.

After the Arrested Development actress debuted the new look, which is a stark departure from her typical style, back on Nov. 9 (the extensions are courtesy of Violet Teriti and Tracey Cunningham, she noted), fans couldn't help but weigh in with their opinions. Taking to the comments section, one fan, who said that they "love it," wrote that the new style reminded them of de Rossi's days on Ally McBeal back in the late '90s. Another dubbed the style "absolutely beautiful," with a third person commenting, "it looks amazing!!! Of course you look beautiful with short or long hair!"

While fans are used to seeing de Rossi with a much shorter style, this is not the first time she has sported a longer 'do. While attending her wife's Ed by Ellen Degeneres clothing launch at Bergdorf Goodman’s in N.Y.C. during New York Fashion Week back in 2015, de Rossi debuted chic chest-grazing extensions. At the time PEOPLE, which shared plenty of images of the hairstyle that can be viewed by clicking here, reported that the actress styled the hairstyle with a deep side part. The outlet noted that the look was "a major change to the sleek short style she's been sporting for her role as the Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Elizabeth North, on Scandal."

The actress is not, however, the only one changing up her look. Just last month, her wife sported a new style during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The talk show host swapped her typical short style that is accompanied by bangs for slicked-back hair. The style drew plenty of comments, with one person writing, "What happened to her hair?" Another person said that DeGeneres' new style "looks like Porsha (sic)." Another wrote, "Ellen! Hold up! Loving the hair!"

The new hairstyles come amid a tumultuous time for the couple. DeGeneres, a comedian and longtime TV host, found herself in the midst of controversy after several current and former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show came forward with allegations of a "toxic" workplace environment. Those accusations prompted an investigation and the firing of three top producers. Addressing the allegations, DeGeneres apologized, stating that she takes "responsibility for what happens at my show" and adding that she is a "work in progress."