Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Selling Their Montecito Home for $39.9 Million 

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are reportedly selling their Montecito, California estate, just a tear after buying the Bali-inspired property. The massive estate includes a main house with almost 8,2000 square feet of space, a 1,400-square-foot guesthouse, and a detached cabana and gym building that covers 721 square feet. The sale comes weeks after DeGeneres' daytime talk show kicked off its new season following a summer of reports about a "toxic" work environment.

DeGeneres and de Rossi bought the estate last year for $27 million, and are now trying to sell it for $39.9 million, reports The Los Angeles Times. The couple is known to flip luxury homes, so they made several major changes to the property during their brief time there. They expanded the property, which now includes three parcels across nine acres. They also expanded the scenic grounds, which includes several trees, sculptures, and gardens.

The property was dubbed Salt Hill and includes a main house with three bedrooms and 4.5 baths, a guesthouse, the cabana and gym structure, and a security office that covers 400 square feet, reports Dirt. The main house includes a great room with a detailed wood ceiling treatment and a fireplace. The kitchen includes black marble and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances. The property also features a negative-edged swimming pool that juts out of the mountaintop, appearing to point to the Pacific Ocean.

DeGeneres and de Rossi still own a Beverly Hills mansion, which they bought from singer Adam Levine for $45 million in May 2019. The home was built in 1933 and covers 10,000 square feet. The home includes a guest house, a massive master bedroom, spa, pool, gym, two kitchens, and a screening room. In August 2019, de Rossi and DeGeneres sold another Beverly Hills home for $15.5 million.

DeGeneres kicked off the 18th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Sept. 18, following weeks of reports that her senior executive producers created a toxic and abusive work environment behind the scenes. After an investigation, three executive producers were fired and DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was promoted to executive producer. In the season premiere, DeGeneres addressed the situation during her monologue.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected," the comedian said. "I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres."