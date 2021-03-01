Ellen DeGeneres Selling Her Second Home for Enormous Sum

✖

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia De Rossi are selling the house they purchased from Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. The couple purchased the home from the singer in 2019 for $45 million but are now selling it for $10 million more for $53 million. The secluded property is a two-story, 10,000 square foot mansion that comes fully loaded with a tennis court and pool.

The gorgeous home also has a number of luxury items like an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, a fire pit and a built-in bar. There's also an indoor gym, a spa, and a gorgeous guest house. The Ellen DeGeneres Show host is using celebrity realtor Kurt Rappaport. She and her wife have a number of properties, but it's unclear if they'll be investing in another spot or not, although it is likely because they're known for flipping luxury homes.

This isn't the only house they plan to sell. The two are also reportedly selling their Montecito, California estate, just one year after buying the Bali-themed mansion. The estate is almost 8,200 square feet that also comes with a 1,400-square-foot guesthouse. The gorgeous home also comes with a detached cabana and a gym that covers 721 square feet. The couple bought the house in 2020 for $27 million but are trying to sell for $39 million.

One of the several changes they made to the property is expansion. There are now three parcels across nine acres, plus they added in several trees, sculptures and gardens giving more of a scenic view. The home has three bedrooms and 4.5 baths, with wood ceiling treatment and a fireplace. The kitchen has black marble, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, and the property also features a negative-edge swimming pool that juts out of the mountaintop, appearing to point to the Pacific Ocean.

The comedian just kicked off her 18th Season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Sept. 18 and has had a successful start thus far. This comes after accusations that she was hosting a toxic work environment after several former employees came forward. While DeGeneres was quiet for months, when she did break her silence she said that it was never her intent to have a work environment that didn't uplift her employees and as soon as she learned about it, she addressed it.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected," she said. "I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres."