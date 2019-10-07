Celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres With President Bush at Cowboys Game Left Fans Puzzled and Angry

Ellen DeGeneres and former President George W. Bush sat next to each other in a private box at AT&T Stadium Sunday, during the Dallas Cowboys‘ game against the Green Bay Packers. The unlikely image of the two sitting next to each other made for perfect fodder among Twitter users. Some made jokes about it, while others sought to remind people of Bush’s actions in office.

DeGeneres and her wife, Arrested Development star Portia de Rossi, sat next to Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush in the private box. The two were briefly shown on the Fox broadcast, and the image quickly went viral.

Seeing DeGeneres sit next to Bush was particularly jarring for some, considering Bush’s record on LGBT rights during his presidency. In 2004, during his re-election campaign, Bush called for a ban on same-sex marriage after it was legalized in Massachusetts. In 2006, a proposed Constitutional amendment to make same-sex marriage illegal was voted on in the House of Representatives, but it did not pass and was never voted on by the entire Senate. In 2015, Obergefell v. Hodges made same-sex marriage legal in the U.S.

As for DeGeneres, she made the landmark decision to come out as gay in 1997. Today, she is the most popular daytime television talkshow host thanks to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which launched in 2003.

According to the Star-Telegram, retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was also in the box. She is now dating Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The star support for the Cowboys did not help the team. Rodgers led the Packers to a 34-24 victory, and the Cowboys dropped to 3-2.

