What Is Ellen DeGeneres' Net Worth?

Ellen DeGeneres has announced that she is ending her long-running talk show, and the news has many fans wondering about the daytime host's net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, DeGeneres' finances are currently valued at $500 million. The outlet also lists her Ellen salary as being $75 million.

On Wednesday, DeGeneres revealed that her talk show, which has aired since 2003, will come to a close in 2022. In an exclusive quote to The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres said, "When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore." The outlet also noted that the show's crew was notified of the plans on May 11, and that DeGeneres will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the circumstances surrounding the move on the May 13 episode of Ellen.

Ellen DeGeneres show to end with upcoming Season 19, @people reports. DeGeneres will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the news on Ellen Thursday. pic.twitter.com/rZarjwmRaw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 12, 2021

The news of DeGeneres ending her show comes after widespread allegations of a toxic working environment being cultivated behind the scenes. Some of the allegations have been against DeGeneres herself, with staffers stating that she does not have the same friendly personality off-screen. Other accusations have been related to sexual misconduct among producers.

Ellen DeGeneres has decided to end her talk show after its upcoming 19th season. The news arrives months after “Ellen” was accused of fostering toxic workplace dynamics, including racism and sexual misconduct by producers. https://t.co/Y5sgCfA40j — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 12, 2021

In a public statement last September, DeGeneres addressed the allegations, saying, "I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

Speaking to THR, DeGeneres now revealed that she initially planned to end her show with Season 16, but "they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I’d sign maybe for one." Ultimately, the one turned into "three more" and she "knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along." DeGeneres added, "Everybody kept saying, even when I signed, 'You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.' So is 19."