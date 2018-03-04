Ellen DeGeneres Gives Mandy Moore Perfect ‘This Is Us’ Housewarming Gift

Ellen DeGeneres sure knows how to give the perfect present.

The talk show host knew exactly what to give This Is Us star Mandy Moore to add to her new kitchen.

Since moving into her new home with fiance Taylor Goldsmith, Moore has been sharing a look inside her major renovations through Instagram Stories, including a new decked out pantry designed by celebrity home organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.

But on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, the beloved host noticed Moore was missing one appliance that’s specially relevant to her role on the hit NBC show.

“So you have a blender, you have a toaster, you have a mixer. There’s something missing and I want to give you a housewarming gift so it’s gonna go on that shelf,” DeGeneres said before bringing out a shiny new Crock-Pot with a big red bow.

“I will remember to unplug this after I’m done using it,” Moore said with a laugh.

The kitchen appliance got caught in an unexpected PR nightmare after This Is Us revealed that Jack Pearson’s death came from a cardiac arrest following a fire at the family’s home caused by a faulty slow cooker.

After the episode aired, many fans took to social media to denounce their Crock-Pot, leading the company to release a serious statement responding to the controversy.

“Crock-Pot understands the concerns brought up by last night’s episode of This Is Us, and we too are heartbroken by the latest development in Jack’s storyline. However, it is important that our consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations as verified by independent third-party testing labs. For nearly 50 years, with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night’s episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible.

“In addition, and most relevant to the concerns consumers are having after watching the recent This Is Us episode, our Crock-Pot slow cookers are low current, low wattage (typically no more than 200 or 300 watts) appliances with self-regulating, heating elements. The product is designed to cook foods over a longer period of time at low temperatures and the switches connect to only 1 side of the power line voltage, so there is never a high voltage applied directly across our switches. The switches within our slow cookers are subjected to additional internal testing, which includes a Rotary Knob Endurance test, Rotary Knob Force Test and Flame Burning Test and constructed of self-extinguishing, flame resistant material.

“Our hope is that the team at NBC’s This Is Us will help us spread factual information regarding our product’s safety. While we know their primary mission is to entertain — something they have continued to excel in — we also feel they have a responsibility to inform. Just like many fans, we will be watching next week’s episode to see how Jack’s story progresses and, regardless of the outcome, we want consumers first and foremost to know they are safe when using their Crock-Pot.”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, as well as series star Milo Ventimiglia spoke out in favor of the appliance after the controversy.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.