Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes to Jenna Dewan After Accidentally Introducing Her as Tatum

Jenna Dewan stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently along with her World of Dance co-stars Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough, though DeGeneres made a rare fumble when introducing the Step Up star to the stage.

When Dewan arrived with her co-stars, DeGeneres accidentally introduced her as “Jenna Dewan Tatum,” the name she went by before splitting from husband Channing Tatum.

Before the show went to commercial break, DeGeneres took a moment to apologize to the NBC show’s host and mentor.

“I have to say, before we go to break, I’m so sorry,” DeGeneres told Dewan. “I introduced you and it was such a habit, and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful for your daughter and the statements have been great. And I apologize.”

The host continued, “I just have known both of you for so long, and I’m so used to saying, but…”

Dewan quickly made sure to share that she had no hard feelings about the situation, thanking both DeGeneres and all her fans for their support.

“Honestly, thank you and everybody for all the love and support,” she said. “It’s truly, so amazing. It’s all love!”

The dancer’s statement was met with plenty of applause, as well as a comforting hug from Lopez.

Dewan and Tatum announced in April that they had split after nearly nine years of marriage.

“We have something we would like to share,” the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

The statement continued, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

The couple shares 4-year-old daughter Everly.

