Ellen DeGeneres Staged a ‘Friends’ Reunion Between Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

While the cast of Friends has said that they likely won’t be rebooting the fan-favorite show anytime soon, Ellen DeGeneres did manage to stage a mini reunion between series stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Cox was on the show to promote her new Instagram page and new Facebook series, Nine Months with Courteney Cox, and the host decided to help the actress get some social media traction by surprising her with a photoshoot on a fake set of Central Perk, the coffee shop central to Friends.

While pretending to drink coffee, DeGeneres mused, “I wish Lisa Kudrow was here because that would be fun.”

Naturally, Kudrow immediately appeared, at which Cox said, “You’re here! This is a shock.”

“This is a good first shot,” DeGeneres said in regards to Cox’s Instagram account.

“This is my first Instagram post? It’s all downhill from here,” the actress replied.

“I wish you had your guitar here. That would be fun,” DeGeneres quipped, referencing Phoebe Buffay’s, Kudrow’s Friends character, guitar.

“Wouldn’t it?” Kudrow said. “But who would play it?”

After Cox thanked Kudrow for showing up, her friend replied, “I wanted to be there for you,” quoting the famous Friends theme song.

While they won’t be appearing on screen together, the cast members of the beloved sitcom are still close, with Kudrow and Cox recently grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles with Kudrow’s father, Dr. Lee Kudrow. Cox and Jennifer Aniston are also close, with the women often supporting each other at professional events and going on trips together.

The series’ other stars, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, have also gotten in on mini reunions over the years, and the entire cast, save for Perry, who was unable to attend, reunited for an NBC special dedicated to the show’s director James Burrows in 2016.

As far as a return to character reunion, Aniston recently revealed that the women of the cast are open to the idea, while their male co-stars aren’t so keen.

“Listen, the girls always say we would love to do it again, and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason, I don’t know,” she said during a December 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “And so, we’ve decided that we’ll just do … a remake of The Golden Girls in 40 years…”

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show