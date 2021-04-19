Ellen DeGeneres: 7 Reasons People Hate the 'Ellen' Host

Ellen DeGeneres fans may have gotten whiplash in 2020 as they watched the talk show host's reputation swing wildly from positive to negative and back again. DeGeneres has been a staple of pop culture since the mid-1980s and is best known for her quirky, laid-back interviews on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. However, a growing number of people have changed their opinions on DeGeneres for one reason or another. DeGeneres comes from suburban Louisiana, and she broke out as a stand-up comedian in her late 20s. From there, she landed her own sitcom and a growing number of acting gigs, but for the last 18 years, her daytime talk show has been the real lynchpin of her career. It was also the beginning of her fall from grace in 2020, starting with allegations of mistreatment from the cast and crew. From there, some fans and even other celebrities got involved, sharing their own unsavory stories of DeGeneres. DeGeneres has apologized for some of these missteps and has avoided addressing others, but she has only directly denied a few. She has now returned to work as normal -- albeit with a slightly reduced audience if social media is any indicator. Meanwhile, some of her older, more obscure controversies have resurfaced. DeGeneres is under contract to stay on TV for a few more years, and from the sound of it, she wants to be there even amid the worst controversies. To understand them for yourself, scroll down for the most common reasons people say they hate Ellen DeGeneres.

Workplace Allegations (Photo: Photo by FOX, Getty) The latest batch of outrage at DeGeneres essentially began in April of 2020 when Variety reported on some disgruntled crew members. They said that they were not getting answers on their work status amid the coronavirus pandemic, including their pay, their employment and their hours. They were being paid at their usual rates, but for fewer hours at the time. This helped open a can of worms amid crew members and producers, who began to share their stories about DeGeneres' behavior on set. In anonymous interviews with Buzzfeed News, dozens of employees said that DeGeneres has been rude or hurtful to them, and others said that she had turned a blind eye to sexist or racist behavior by her producers. DeGeneres eventually apologized to her staff in an open letter, though she ignored some of their biggest complaints. Some fans have never recovered their respect for DeGeneres after this bombshell.

Celebrity Tea True story. It is. — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) July 31, 2020 NOT RYAN PHILLIPPE SLYLY DISSING ELLEN 💀 pic.twitter.com/f4XRtgdEHq — Pig 4 Peppa (@MacArthurPerc) October 25, 2020 Around the same time, some stars began speaking out about DeGeneres as well, claiming that it was a bit of an open secret in the industry that DeGeneres is rude and condescending. This hurt some fans more than anything, as it completely contradicted DeGeneres' "be kind" mantra, which she espouses on her show every day. One of the most famous examples was Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett, who tweeted in July that DeGeneres' off-screen persona is "common knowledge." Back to the Future star Lea Thompson agreed, writing: "True story." Finally, some stars seemed to corroborate this view later on in the year, including Ryan Phillippe who mocked DeGeneres' "be kind" mantra in an Instagram Story post in October.

Fans When I was 15 @TheEllenShow was doing a contest of fans making a bust of her and sending it to her. I worked so hard on this and even wrote her a letter. Weeks later she used it as a prop in a game and gave it away to a random person with $500 attached to the bottom. pic.twitter.com/tcXg2ILcLc — Danielle Acevedo (@daniianita96) March 23, 2020 While insiders were sharing, some fans posted their own experiences with DeGeneres online that were equally unflattering. One user wrote about working hard for a fan art contest and sending in a bust of DeGeneres years ago, only to have the host mock her creation and use it as a punchline in a later segment. Meanwhile, podcaster Trisha Paytas said that she had been warned not to touch DeGeneres nor even look her in the eye back in 2010 when she appeared in an audience talent segment. "When all that stuff started coming out [about Ellen], I was like, that makes sense because she was so awful. Literally, would not talk. They tell you... 'don't look in her eyes, don't touch her,'" Paytas said.

George W. Bush DeGeneres was still shaking off some backlash from October of 2019 when she shared a private box at an NFL game with former President George W. Bush. During his presidency, Bush fought hard against same-sex marriage and other aspects of LGBTQ+ rights, and critics wondered how DeGeneres could be touted as a trailblazer and a role model for the LGBTQ+ community while spending time with him. DeGeneres answered for this in a monologue on her show, where she said that she strives to have friendships with people whose political views differ from hers. This did not appease critics, who said that human rights are not vague political issues for disenfranchised LGBTQ+ viewers without DeGeneres' enormous wealth and resources. Many outspoken celebrities -- including actor Mark Ruffalo -- condemned DeGeneres for her friendship with Bush.

Dakota Johnson As all of this backlash boiled up, fans began recalling moments from DeGeneres' show that had left them uneasy, and one of the most popular clips to recirculate was from a November 2019 interview with actress Dakota Johnson. At the time, Johnson seemed to put DeGeneres in her place and refuse to play along with one of her jokingly passive-aggressive bits. The interview was lauded as a "cultural reset."

Sofia Vergara Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke. https://t.co/mjUjPNRHlb — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) August 21, 2020 Conversely, fans looked back at DeGeneres' many interviews with actress Sofia Vergara, feeling that Vergara had been teased and victimized by DeGeneres for too long. They were indignant about how many repetitive jokes DeGeneres had made about Vergara's accent over the years. However, in August of 2020 Vergara tweeted that she "was never a victim" and "was always in on the joke."