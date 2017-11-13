Elizabeth Perkins Accuses James Woods of Sexual Misconduct

Elizabeth Perkins slyly called out James Woods during Sunday’s rally to support the #MeToo movement.

During the Take Back the Workplace march in Hollywood, the Weeds actress held up a sign with Woods’ name as she walked alongside other protestors.

Perkins led the crowd of protesters as she marched alongside local Fox News reporter Lauren Sivan, one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers.

They were joined by hundreds of others at the march down Hollywood Boulevard to support victims of sexual harassment and to call for change in workplace culture across all industries.

“Not in pots, not in plants, keep your junk inside your pants,” was one of the crowd’s chants as the marched. They also shouted, “Harvey Weinstein is a joke, women workers just got woke,” Fox News reports.

Perkins didn’t speak about her poster naming Woods alongside “#MeToo,” but she isn’t the first to pin the actor and producer with sexual harassment allegations.

In September, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star Amber Tamblyn wrote in Teen Vogue that Woods tried to hit on her and a friend at a restaurant when she was 16. She added that when she told him her age, he said, “Even better. We’ll have so much fun, I promise.”

Woods said that Tamblyn was lying about the incident, so the actress responded with a screenshot of a conversation with the friend she was with when the alleged incident occurred.

Since I know people love to question the intengrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go. pic.twitter.com/rchYilrjuZ — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 12, 2017

“The saddest part of this story doesn’t even concern me, but concerns the universal woman’s story,” she wrote in the magazine. “The nation’s harmful narrative of disbelieving women first, above all else. Asking them to first corroborate or first give proof or first make sure we’re not misremembering or first consider the consequences of speaking out or first let men give their side or first just let your sanity come last.”

Tamblyn’s story was followed by tens of Hollywood’s elite coming forward to accuse male industry leaders of sexual harassment or abuse.

Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven and Louis C.K. have been among the main receipients of accusations in recent weeks, leading many to support the #MeToo march and rally.

Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman, who presides over the Women in Film advocacy group, was one of the speakers at the march.

During her speech, Schulman said the issue of sexual harassment won’t be solved by firing weeding out sex criminals. Women have to be protected from prejudice, she said. She added that human resources departments must undergo a reform and workplaces must be diversified to see real change.

Event organizers estimated that 200-300 people attended Sunday’s event to support Take Back the Workplace and the #MeToo social media movement.