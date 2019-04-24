Elizabeth Olsen Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her ‘Stunning’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Red Carpet Dress

The stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe walked the red carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere of Monday, and for many fans Elizabeth Olsen stole the show.

Olsen joined the MCU in 2014, when she first appeared as Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch. Since then she has become a fan favorite and a global star, and her appearance on Monday night supported that following.

Olsen wore a bedazzled emerald green Alexandre Vauthier dress with a plunging neck line and shoulder pads. It had long sleeves coming right to her wrists, and it cascaded all the way to her ankles. She wore a pair of open-toed high heels, and her hair fell loose past her shoulders, and stopped just beneath her brows at her bangs.

Twitter went crazy for this look, feeling that it gave Olsen a regal look. Many praised the second-wave Marvel superhero, and sent up a hopeful prayer that she would be revived somehow in the upcoming movie.

“My queen in beautiful blue!!” one fan tweeted. “I’m definitely dying over here.”

“ELIZABETEH OLSEN IS A GODDESS,” declared another.

Elizabeth Olsen stans are so powerful pic.twitter.com/IQVwbKlQhl — ︽🌟︽ (@sokcvia) April 23, 2019



In fact, Olsen’s fans were so outspoken that her name by itself became a trending topic worldwide on Monday evening.

Olsen has a unique place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, and it stands to get a massive overhaul in the coming installments. Olsen’s character, Wanda, is a mutant in the Marvel Comics, and she and her twin brother Pietro — aka Quicksilver — are the children of X-Men villain Magneto.

At the time when Wanda and Pietro were introduced in the MCU, a licensing loophole allowed the studio to use them while most of the X-Men-related intellectual property was controlled by Fox. In the meantime, Fox’s films went ahead with a very different take on Quicksilver at the same time. Now, Fox has been purchased by Marvel Studios’ parent company, Disney, and the sale has been finalized. This brings all of the intellectual property under one roof, and raises the question of if and how the X-Men will be introduced into the shared Marvel universe.

Wanda herself seems to be the biggest sticking point to the problem. She was given an altered origin in the MCU, and is presumably not Magneto’s daughter. However, this problem could be solved, as Wanda was one of the heroes who died in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War. Depending on how she is brought back, she could be re-written to match her comic book origins better.

One thing is for sure: Wanda Maximoff is not going anywhere. While Olsen jokingly told The Hollywood Reporter that she was on he red carpet “as a fan,” her character clearly has a future. She will co-star in one of the new original series on Disney+ titled WandaVision, starring her and her on-screen love interest Vision (Paul Bettany.)

In the meantime, fans will soon find out Wanda’s fate following Infity War. Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters everywhere on Friday, April 26.