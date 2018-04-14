Elizabeth Hurley Shimmies in White Beach-Ready Bathing Suit

Elizabeth Hurley posted another clip of her latest swimsuit on Instagram Friday, showing herself doing a little shimmy.

The Boomerang clip shows the 52-year-old Hurley doing a little dance in a bathroom while wearing a white one-piece bathing suit. “New one piece,” she wrote, tagging Tagomago Island, a private island near Ibiza, Spain.

Of course, Hurley also tagged her own Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line. The specific one-piece Hurley is seen wearing, which includes a cut-away section just above here left hip, does not appear to be listed on her site yet. The one-pieces now available are priced between $154 and $200.

Although Hurley stars on E! Network’s The Royals, her Instagram page grabs the attention away from her acting work. The former Austin Powers actress uses her Instagram feed to promote her swimwear business with frequent bikini photos.

Some of her photos also attract negative attention, like the one from earlier this month showing her in a cleavage-baring dress with her son, 16-year-old Damian. Some found it inappropriate, but Hurley has defended her right to show off her body.

“It’s not just a mad ego trip,” Hurley recently told Yahoo Lifestyle about the bikini photos. “It’s not just me going nuts on holiday. It’s a business. If I didn’t have my own bikini line, I probably wouldn’t be posting pictures of myself in a bikini.”

She continued, “There has been such a big movement in the last few years, which I think is such a positive one. That not everybody has to be 24 and 90 pounds. People are feeling much more comfortable with their own body shape, with their own body type, and I think that’s a really great thing. At any age, it’s fantastic.”

Hurley clearly has no intention of listening to the haters, since she continues to push the envelope with racy outfits. On Wednesday, Damian posted a photo from The Royals set showing his mom wearing a revealing maid outfit, with Joan Collins sitting next to them. “The Unholy Trinity,” Damian wrote.

When asked how she stays looking so young, Hurley told the TODAY Show last year that it is all thanks to skincare and eating a healthy diet.

“I have one serum I use all the time. You need to look after your skin,” Hurley said. “You need to look after your health. If you want to glow from the inside, you have to be healthy. You have to watch your diet. You have to watch your lifestyle. You have to get enough sleep.”

You can see Hurley in new episodes of The Royals on E! Network at 10 p.m. ET on Sundays.

Photo credit: Instagram/Elizabeth Hurley