Elizabeth Hurley Strikes a Pose in Stunning One-Piece Swimsuit

One piece heaven @elizabethhurleybeach #blackfriday #lastchance 😘😘😘 @velaaprivateisland A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Nov 27, 2017 at 5:55am PST

Model-turned-actress Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram today to share a stunning photo of herself in a one-peice swimsuit with all her followers.

In the photo, Hurley poses on a beach in the aforementioned dark gray swimsuit with her hands on her hips and flashing a large smile.

Back in July, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star celebrated her birthday and shared a throwback photo of herself with former partner Hugh Grant as a thank you to her followers for all the “wonderful birthday messages” she received.

“Here’s a birthday #fb to many moons ago, taken in the Monkey Bar NYC by [Sandy Linter]. Most of my best friends then are still my best friends now, and I blew out my candles this year in the same company. Feeling blessed xxxxx,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Hurley and Grant met in the late ’80s when both of them were working on a Spanish production titled Remando Al Viento.

They began dating, and seemed to have a fairytale Hollywood romance, but hit a rough patch when Grant was busted with a prostitute in 1995.

While Grant’s indiscretions were dragged out into the public view, Hurley stood beside him and showed support. They went on to stay together for another five years, finally announcing in 2000 that they’d broken up amicably.

Since then they’ve both gone on to other relationships, with Hurley’s last notable relationship being with Australian cricket player Shane Warne, and Grant hasn’t settled down but has children with a few different women, most recently with Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein.