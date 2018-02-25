Elizabeth Hurley Parades Her Age-Defying Figure in Blue Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her age-defying figure in a bikini again on Friday, this time posting a short video of herself twirling in a blue bikini.

“Twirling in my new bikini,” the 52-year-old wrote on Instagram. She also included three kissing emojis and tagged her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line’s Instagram page. She also tagged clothing retailer Harrods.

The bikini she is wearing in the photo is the “Olivia Bikini,” which is available on ElizabethHurley.com for $175.

Hundreds of Hurley’s fans complimented her on her figure in the comments.

“You’re not like everyone else, Your blessed with beauty and that smile could kill loool,” one fan wrote.

“Still got it!! NEVER lost it,” another added.

“One of the best looking women on this globe,” another fan wrote.

Hurley also showed off the Olivia Bikini in a photo she shared last week. She posted a black and white version of a photo she previously shared last fall.

During an event in London earlier this month, Hurley revealed that some of her bikini photos are taken by her 15-year-old son, Damian Hurley. His father is Steve Bing, an American businessman and film producer.

“He definitely takes some, but I do have other friends that I can torture for some too,” Hurley explained, reports The Sun. “I’ve been in the business for a really long time so my body is something I have to take care of and think about all the time. I use as much cream as possible on it.”

When Hurley is not posing for bikini photos, she is busy working on E! Network’s The Royals. The show is returning for a fourth season on Mar. 11 at 10 p.m. ET, and stars Hurley as the fictional Queen Helena.

The series was under scrutiny last fall, when its creator, Mark Schwahn was accused of sexual harassment by One Tree Hill actresses and writers, as well as The Royals actress Alexandra Park. Schwahn was fired in December.

Hurley said the allegations were a “shocking surprise” to her and vowed to help anyone she sees being “treated unfairly” during future projects.

“I may have failed Alexandra, but it won’t happen again on my watch,” Hurley said in a statement on Twitter.