Elizabeth Hurley Leaves Fans Breathless With Steamy Bikini Photo

Elizabeth Hurley posted another new jaw-dropping photo this week, showing herself doing a yoga move in one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach bikinis.

“And breathe in,” she wrote in the caption, adding a winking emoji. She also tagged Velaa Private Island in the background. The island is part of the Maldives, an island country in the Indian Ocean.

The bikini Hurley is wearing in the photo is the “Jessica Bikini,” which you can snag for $196.

This was just one of several photos she posted this week. On April 29, she really stunned her fans with a see-through Sunshine Kaftan, which will set you back $315. Another photo showed off an upcoming Candace one-piece bathing suit. On Saturday, she returned home.

“Home sweet home. Last of the tulips on a perfect Saturday in May,” she wrote in the caption.

Hurley has posted other photos of her doing yoga moves in the past. It is all part of the 52-year-old’s efforts to stay healthy.

“There’s no short-cut to being slim; you have to watch what you eat,” Hurley told the Telegraph in 2010. “I put myself under extra pressure because I still model my own bikinis, but I do have little treats now and again, such as Fruit Pastilles or marshmallows – my current favorites.”

Exercise is also a must, according to Hurley.

“You must do some exercise, too. I walk every day with my dogs and try to run – even though I hate running,” Hurley said in 2010. “I love pilates and yoga but don’t do them regularly. I am extremely active, though, and don’t sit still for long. I rarely go for a walk without taking the Strimmer with me, and I do stomach and bottom exercises while I wait for the bath to fill.”

In that same interview, Hurley said it is important to eat as much organic food as possible.

“I have my own organic farm so eat only my own meat and vegetables. I buy everything else from a local farmer’s market and health-food shops,” Hurley told the Telegraph. “I eat very little processed food. In between meals I have one of my own snack bars instead of crisps or chocolate.”

In a more recent interview with The Cut, Hurley said most of the exercise she does is on her own, but she will do the “occasional” yoga or pilates class.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active. On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day,” the British beauty said.

You can catch Hurley in E! Network’s The Royals, which airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Elizabeth Hurley