Elizabeth Hurley Flashes Back to 'Covid Free Times' With Beach Photoshoot

✖

Elizabeth Hurley has, once again, stunned her Instagram followers with her latest bikini look. On Instagram, the actor posted a photo of herself donning one of the pieces from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection. In the caption for the snap, Hurley noted that the photo was taken before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Hurley donned an animal-print bikini for the snap, which was posted on Nov. 22. She can be seen looking over her shoulder (giving her best smoldering stare in the process) as she poses for the camera. The Austin Powers actor captioned the stunning throwback photo by writing that she's currently thinking of a time when the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't a major problem for the world. She wrote, "Memories of happy, Covid free times, shooting bikinis on the beach [kiss emoji]." Hurley has recently been making headlines for her gorgeous bikini snaps. The star even recently posed with her sister, Kate Curran, in which the two donned matching pink and blue bikinis. The photo garnered plenty of reactions amongst those on social media, as fans were blown away by the pair's ageless looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Hurley launched her swimsuit line in 2005, per HELLO! Magazine. Over the past several months, she has been working on the line in Riga, Latvia. The actor previously shared that she wanted to start her own swimwear line in order to make sure that beach-ready looks are inclusive for everyone.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong," Hurley said on the official website for the line. "I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age." Hurley may be hard at work on her line in Riga, but she previously quarantined with her son, Damian, and seven other individuals in the United Kingdom around the start of the health crisis. During an interview with HELLO! Magazine, published in April, the Royals star even opened up about what life was like for her during the pandemic.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," Hurley explained. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt, and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."