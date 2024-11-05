‘Yellowjackets’ Actress Gets Engaged: Congrats to Princess Davis

Princess Davis is engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Costea! The Yellowjackets performer announced the exciting relationship update on Sept. 20 when she shared a series of engagement photos to Instagram, sweetly writing, “starts with an F [and] rhymes with Beyoncé.”

Captured by photographer Syd Wong, the engagement photos captured the newly engaged couple enjoying quiet moments together in Vancouver. In one photo, Davis and Costea embraced on a pier, with another photo showing Costea giving his soon-to-be bride a piggyback ride as they took a stroll on the beach. On her own account, Davis’ photographer shared other special moments from the engagement photoshoot, writing, “more from my shoot with princess [and] josh muddy shoes and movie moments.”

Little is known about Davis and Costea’s relationship, though the couple shared in a sweet video shared by Wong titled “It’s a Love Story” that they have known each other since they were 14 when they first met in acting class. The couple were “good friends” and “really close” for about seven years and would “always reconnect randomly throughout the years” before their relationship started to turn romantic after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s kind of where we really started reconnecting,” Costea recalled. “I feel a genuine connection that I’ve never really felt with another human being. I guess that’s what she taught me – what love truly is.”

Describing her fiancé as “caring, gentle, and funny,” Davis said that she and Costea are “a good dynamic, ‘cause we’re like very different, very opposite. We complement each other.”

The engagement news was met with plenty of excitement from Davis’ followers, who took to the comments section to send the couple congratulations. Davis’ Color, Cut, Murder co-star Brad Harder wrote, “Congrats to you both!!!,” with her Holiday Road co-star Sara Canning adding, “Ohhhhhhhhh YESSSSSSS! Congrats you two!!!” Another person commented, “Awwwww !!!!!!!!! So happy for you two,” with a fourth person writing, “Congratulations to the both of you!!! I’m so very happy for you.” Responding to the congratulatory messages, Davis wrote, “Thanks so much everyone!!”

Davis and Costea are both actors. Davis has appeared as a Yellowjackets soccer teammate across several episodes of the hit show and is also known for her roles in numerous Hallmark projects, including The Gift of Peace and Holiday Road, which earned her a Leo Award nomination. Costea, meanwhile, has won multiple industry awards for his appearances in short films like Lemons & Lemonade, Lucid, and Lord of the Guys, per his IMDb profile.