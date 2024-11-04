CBS Sitcom Actress Gets Engaged in Beach Proposal: Congrats to Hunter King

Wedding bells are ringing for Hunter King! The Life in Pieces alum, 31, is engaged to her boyfriend Chris Copier. King announced their engagement in an Instagram Reel showing Copier’s beach proposal on Thursday, Oct. 24.

“Best day of my life @chriscope88 I can’t wait to marry your ass,” King captioned the clip, which was set to the song “Simply The Best” by Fox & The Hound. In the video, The Young and the Restless star could be seen sharing a kiss with Copier while on the beach with their dogs Poppy and Leo before Copier, a cameraman and assistant director, dropped to one knee and popped the question. King immediately fell to her knees and embraced her new fiancé.

The engagement news sparked plenty of congratulations for the couple, including from King’s sister, Joey King. Taking to the comments section of the post, the actress wrote, “WOOOOHOOOOOOOO!!!!!! I’m so happy for you guys. The sweetest most wonderful news.” She also reposted the engagement video to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Getting a brother!!!!!! So happy for @chrissope38 & @hunterking.”

Many of King’s former castmates and fellow celebrities also celebrated the relationship milestone. Her former Young and the Restless on-screen rival Courtney Hope commented, “Ahhh yayy!! Congrats,” while Lyndsy Fonseca wrote, “What OMG OMG OMG YES!!!!!”

King and Copier first met on the set of the indie movie Give Me Your Eyes in early 2022. King starred as Jael Jones in the film, while Copier served as first assistant director, according to Just Jared. It’s unclear when romance sparked, but King included Copier in her end-of-2023 Instagram post. The actress has shared numerous other posts with Copier since, and the lovebirds have gone on to work together on several more project, including the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. Hunter stars as the lead character, Alana, while Copier is an assistant director for the film, which debuts on Nov. 30 as part of Hallmark Channel’s 15th annual Countdown to Christmas.

Prior to her romance with Copier, King was previously engaged to Nico Svoboda, whom she met on the set of The Young And The Restless in July 2016. The couple called off their engagement in 2020.

King is well-known for her starring role as Clementine Hughes in the CBS sitcom Life in Pieces, which ran for four seasons from 2015 through 2019. She also won an Emmy for her portrayal of Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless. Her other credits include Hidden Gems, Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths, A Royal Corgi Christmas, The Professional Bridesmaid, and Two Scoops of Italy, among many others, per her IMDb profile.