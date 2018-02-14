Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles in Skimpy Red Bikini for Valentine’s Selfie

Elizabeth Hurley is celebrating Valentine’s Day with another revealing bikini shot.

The model and The Royals star gave her fans a Valentine’s gift on her Instagram, posting a sizzling photo of herself lying on a hammock on the beach wearing a skimpy red swimsuit, flaunting her body.

Hurley also covers her eyes with oversized tinted sunglasses and flashes a smile at the camera, holding a matching red towel over her chest.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” she captioned the photo, adding some red hearts around the photo for an extra gift of love for her fans.

Fans were quick to compliment the actress on her stunning figure, as well as wishing her a happy holiday.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful lady in the world,” one fan wrote, complementing the comment with heart emojis.

“Is there room in that hammock for me?” One user joked.

Many commented on Hurley’s ability to look so good at her age. “Still looking good,” one fan wrote. “Still a babe,” commented another.

Hurley, 52, is known for flaunting her ageless, toned body on the social media platform.

On Monday the actress posted a selfie rocking a white shawl while topless, giving her followers a view of there toned physique.

In the photo she wears the same pair of sunglasses and some bikini bottoms. She captioned that photo, “Bathroom selfie in my new Lizzie Robe in soft crotchet.”

The photo was partially an advertisement as the “soft crotchet” shawl appears to be from the actress’ line of swimwear and accessories.

In another photo recently shared to her Instagram page, the star showed of her gymnastic skills by doing a handstand in the sand up against a palm tree.

Back in July, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star celebrated her birthday and shared a throwback photo of herself with former partner Hugh Grant as a thank you to her followers for all the “wonderful birthday messages” she received.

“Here’s a birthday #fb to many moons ago, taken in the Monkey Bar NYC by [Sandy Linter]. Most of my best friends then are still my best friends now, and I blew out my candles this year in the same company. Feeling blessed xxxxx,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Hurley and Grant met in the late ’80s when both of them were working on a Spanish production titled, Remando Al Viento.

They began dating, and seemed to have a fairytale Hollywood romance, but hit a rough patch when Grant was busted with a prostitute in 1995.

While Grant’s indiscretions were dragged into public view, Hurley stood beside him and showed support. They went on to stay together for another five years, finally announcing in 2000 that they’d broken up amicably.

Hurley currently stars as Queen Helena on the E! series The Royals, with season 4 expected to premiere March 11.