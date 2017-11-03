Elizabeth Hurley Shows off Glittering New Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is proving that age is just a number as she shared a new video on Instagram that shows her rocking a sequined black and gold bikini. The star of E!’s The Royals took to social media on Thursday to unleash the sultry clip.

All that glitters….. new Jessica Bikini @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

“All that glitters,” she captioned the post.

In the clip, the mother of one can be seen lying on her back while soaking up the sun during a luxurious vacation in The Maldives. She is wearing an intricately-detailed two-piece swimsuit that is complete with a gold triangle top and matching bottoms.

While rocking a pair of retro Aviator sunglasses, Hurley sways her body side to side as the music blares in the background.

After posting the video on social media, Hurley’s fans flooded the comments section with remarks about how stunning she looks.

“My eyes are glittering looking at you Elizabeth!” one fan wrote.

“You have officially beaten the aging process,” another commented.

In the caption, Hurley also tagged Velaa Private Island, which is an exclusive resort in The Maldives that ranges from $2,100 to $23,000 per night, according to Daily Mail.