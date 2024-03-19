Elizabeth Hurley Says She Felt 'Safe' Filming Sex Scene Directed by Her Son

Elizabeth Hurley was happy to have son Damian Hurley behind the camera as she filmed her upcoming erotic thriller, Strictly Confidential. The British actress, 58, revealed in a new interview with Access Hollywood that appearing in the film, written and directed by her 21-year-old son, was "liberating," and that she felt "safe and looked after" while making the movie.

"It's relaxing knowing someone's behind the camera who looks out for you – which was the same on this movie in a way, because the things that his script needed me to do in this weren't necessarily always done in movies many times before – but having him there meant I felt safe and looked after," Elizabeth said Saturday of the movie, which features an intimate scene with actress Pear Chiravara and is set for an April release. She added, "It's kind of liberating to work with your family, I may do it again."

Strictly Confidential describes itself as a "sensual thriller with a devilish twist." The movie's synopsis reads, "On the anniversary of Rebecca's (Lauren McQueen) death, Mia (Georgia Lock) returns to the Caribbean paradise where she and her best friend shared her final days. As Mia sets out to unravel the mysterious events of her passing, old passions rise, new secrets are uncovered, and Mia is pulled into a seductive world of sex, betrayal and murder."

Damian told Access that he felt comfortable working with his mother on his directorial debut. "We felt in our comfort zone, it's very strange," he explained. "I think, also, when you're on an independent film, you have 18 days to shoot, every single second counts. You can't sit around mulling scenes, thinking 'What if?'"

In February, Damian told PEOPLE that his mom had "promised" him back in 2010 that she would star in his first full film, and that she "dropped everything" to film it. "It was a joy to come to work and tackle each day together," Damian said of the family film project. Elizabeth and Damian have previously acted together on E!'s The Royals. Elizabeth played Queen Helena on the series, which ran from 2015 to 2018, while her son played Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein.