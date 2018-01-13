Social Media Reacts to Eliza Dushku’s Sexual Assault Claims

Another account of sexual misconduct out of Hollywood hit the headlines on Saturday, this time with the alleged victim being Eliza Dushku.

In a Facebook post, Dushku claimed stunt coordinator Joel Kramer molested her when she was 12 years-old on the set of the 1994 action movie True Lies.

“When I was 12-years-old, while filming True Lies, I was sexually molested by Joel Kramer, one of Hollywood’s leading stunt coordinators,” Dushku wrote. “Ever since, I have struggled with how and when to disclose this, if ever. At the time, I shared what happened to me with my parents, two adult friends and one of my older brothers. No one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I.”

Actors, directors and screenwriters, producers and fans were all shocked by the revelation and offered their condolences to Dushku.

My God, my heart goes out to @elizadushku. This is so appalling to read. https://t.co/yDGgM0Vd2H — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 13, 2018

My hat is off to you @elizadushku. You brave child, you brave grown-up. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 13, 2018

All power to Eliza Dushku. xxx — Jojo Moyes (@jojomoyes) January 13, 2018

I just read Eliza Dushku’s post on FB. I’m in tears after reading it. TW: She revealed that she was groomed & molested in a hotel room by the stunt coordinator Joel Kramer from the film True Lies (and many other films). Sickening. — mini (@miniestmini) January 13, 2018

Sending Eliza great appreciation for speaking out against this child predator Joel Kramer. Your courage is amazing. My hope is that the industry refuses to work with this pedophile. He should never be allowed around children. — Lucy Stone (@LucyStoneStand) January 13, 2018

God bless you @elizadushku

You are and you will be always a strong woman , much love from Kosovo pic.twitter.com/nInqY9ubug — ilir_hasanaj (@hasanajilir) January 13, 2018

@elizadushku wow- thank for being brave & telling your story. Exposing this predator will save lives. — Man For Mindy (@manformindy) January 13, 2018

Kramer has since responded, denying the allegations. Kramer told The Hollywood Reporter that the claims hit him “like a sledgehammer” and he was “floored” by it, adding that he is already getting emails that people want to kill him.

“I don’t ever remember being alone with her. ‘Luring’ her up to my hotel room, is just crazy,” Kramer told The Hollywood Reporter. He said an assistant told him Dushku had a crush on him.

“I don’t know what goes through a young girl’s mind, I don’t know what goes through anyone’s mind,” he told THR. “Something set her off somewhere.”