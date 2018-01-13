Celebrity

Social Media Reacts to Eliza Dushku’s Sexual Assault Claims

Another account of sexual misconduct out of Hollywood hit the headlines on Saturday, this time with the alleged victim being Eliza Dushku.

In a Facebook post, Dushku claimed stunt coordinator Joel Kramer molested her when she was 12 years-old on the set of the 1994 action movie True Lies.

“When I was 12-years-old, while filming True Lies, I was sexually molested by Joel Kramer, one of Hollywood’s leading stunt coordinators,” Dushku wrote. “Ever since, I have struggled with how and when to disclose this, if ever. At the time, I shared what happened to me with my parents, two adult friends and one of my older brothers. No one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I.”

Actors, directors and screenwriters, producers and fans were all shocked by the revelation and offered their condolences to Dushku.

Kramer has since responded, denying the allegations. Kramer told The Hollywood Reporter that the claims hit him “like a sledgehammer” and he was “floored” by it, adding that he is already getting emails that people want to kill him.

“I don’t ever remember being alone with her. ‘Luring’ her up to my hotel room, is just crazy,” Kramer told The Hollywood Reporter. He said an assistant told him Dushku had a crush on him.

“I don’t know what goes through a young girl’s mind, I don’t know what goes through anyone’s mind,” he told THR. “Something set her off somewhere.”

