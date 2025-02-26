Actor Faizon Love allegedly transformed from Hollywood funnyman to furious guest when a hotel booking mishap left him without a room. The comedian, known for his roles in blockbusters including Elf, Friday, and Couples Retreat, now faces serious legal consequences after allegedly attacking a Sheraton Mission Valley employee in San Diego. According to documents reviewed by NBC San Diego, the incident occurred last August when Love arrived at the hotel to check in after booking through a third-party application.

When front desk agent Elizabeth Renderos explained that the hotel had no vacancy and suggested he contact the booking app for a refund, the situation reportedly escalated quickly. Court filings indicate Love “became agitated and aggressive” before taking drastic action, as detailed in the Los Angeles Times: “Without provocation, [Love] forcefully ripped the credit card reader off the counter and hurled it at [Renderos], striking her on the right side of her head.”

The impact allegedly caused significant harm to Renderos, who claims in her lawsuit that she suffered a concussion and visible injury. NBC San Diego reports that according to the investigating officer, Renderos sought medical treatment at a hospital following the confrontation, where medical professionals confirmed the concussion diagnosis. Her legal filing also states that her glasses were broken during the incident.

Beyond physical injuries, Renderos’ lawsuit cites ongoing “great” mental and physical “pain and suffering,” along with current and anticipated medical expenses. Filed this week in San Diego County Superior Court, the civil case seeks monetary damages for multiple claims, including assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and property damage.

The alleged hotel altercation has also triggered criminal proceedings. The district attorney’s office filed charges in late September, and San Diego authorities have issued a warrant for Love’s arrest on felony assault with a deadly weapon. As NBC San Diego notes, since Love hasn’t appeared in court, he hasn’t had the opportunity to enter a plea.

When contacted by journalists, the actor acknowledged but didn’t respond to requests for comment. However, the day after the alleged incident, he posted on Instagram expressing frustration with the third-party booking platform, calling it a “scam” and warning followers to avoid it.

This isn’t Love’s first brush with assault accusations. In 2017, surveillance footage captured him attacking a valet at Ohio’s John Glenn Columbus International Airport. He ultimately pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in that case, receiving a $500 fine and suspended jail sentence. The victim successfully sued Love, securing a $40,000 judgment plus nearly $9,000 in additional attorney fees.

Records from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department indicate another alleged incident in 2009 when Love was accused of attacking someone at a hotel in West Hollywood. Renderos is pursuing unspecified damages and has requested a jury trial, with a hearing scheduled for August.