Thomas Rhett Calls Ed Sheeran a ‘Huge Inspiration’

Thomas Rhett might be one of the biggest superstars of country music, but he still draws inspiration from other artists, especially Ed Sheeran. The “Life Changes” singer says the pop star makes him want to work harder and be better in all aspects of his career.

“As an artist, I think we always love being challenged in so many different ways,” says Rhett (quote via Nash Country Daily). “And there’s so many artists these days that are doing it all. I look at somebody like Ed Sheeran as a huge inspiration and a hero to me because that guy goes out and sells out stadiums and he plays acoustic. He produces all of his own records. He writes all of his own songs. He did a guest role in Game of Thrones. I think, nowadays, as an artist, it’s tough to be only a one-dimensional artist.”

Rhett has already said he’d like to add acting to his career, perhaps inspired in part by Sheeran.

“I’ve made a couple of cameos on TV shows, but one of these days I think it would be cool to give it a shot in something super small for sure, just to see what that life is like,” Rhett reveals to The Sun. “I’ve gotten to be pretty good friends with Nick Jonas and talking about him starring in a couple of TV shows and now getting that major role in Jumanji.

“It’s a grind but it’s one of the most fun things in the world,” he continues. “I think it would be a blast to co-act in a TV show I’m a fan of or even do a talent show like Luke [Bryan, American Idol] or Blake [Shelton, The Voice] are doing, but we’ll see what the future holds.”

It’s people like Sheeran who remind Rhett to continue to challenge himself and think outside the box with his career.

“You’ve gotta be willing and able to do so many different things as an artist ’cause people want to see a multifaceted artist,” he explains. “Somebody who can play multiple instruments. Somebody who can also act a little bit. Somebody who is gonna do some sort of clothing line or liquor line or whatever that may be, and I think that you’re just kind of an all-around entertainer, if you will, and I think you’re gonna have to put on that hat these days to be globally successful.”

Rhett is currently on his Life Changes Tour, and will also serve as the opening act for Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour. Dates can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Thomas Rhett