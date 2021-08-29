Ed Asner's Death Leaves 'Lou Grant' Fans Heartbroken

The legendary actor Ed Asner died on Sunday morning at 91, his family announced. His death began a period of mourning in Hollywood and around the world as fans and his colleagues remembered his unparalleled contribution to film and television. Many also praised the Lou Grant star for his activism and philanthropy.

"We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you," Asner's family tweeted Sunday morning. His death came just days after his final interview was published in The Hollywood Reporter. In that interview, Asner reflected on how the coronavirus pandemic "changed" his life.

"My eyesight is not the greatest and my hearing is not the greatest, so I don’t go out much anyway," Asner told THR. I sit here most of the time, bored as hell, not sure which way to turn. I don’t know. I’m waiting for the next gig, and they’re slower in coming in now, I can tell you."

Asner was born on Nov. 15, 1929, in Kansas City, Missouri. While attending the University of Chicago, he was drafted during the Korean War. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Europe. After returning to the U.S., he began acting on stage in New York City and made several appearances in movies and early television shows. He made his film debut with an uncredited role in the Elvis Presley movie Kid Galahad. He played John Wayne's nemesis in the 1967 Howard Hawks Western El Dorado with James Caan and Robert Mitchum.