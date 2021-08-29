Ed Asner, Legendary Actor, Dead at 91

✖

Legendary actor Ed Asner passed away on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 29 at the age of 91. His family told Deadline that Asner was surrounded by loved ones and went peacefully. Fans of the Hollywood icon are mourning his death now on social media.

Asner has a long list of credits, and it's hard to narrow down to the most notable ones. He played Lou Grant throughout the 1970s and 1980s when the character jumped from The Mary Tyler Moore Show to his own spinoff, Lou Grant. He was a seven-time Emmy Award winner and was even the president of the Screen Actors Guild for a while, giving him immense respect among his fellow performers. Asner had some iconic movie roles throughout his career as well — from Bart Jason in El Dorado in 1966 to Carl Fredricksen in Pixar's Up in 2009.



