How Celebrities Are Celebrating Easter

Happy Easter from your favorite Hollywood stars!

Celebrities have been trading in their green smoothies for chocolate bunnies this year celebrating the spring holiday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stars are going all-in for Easter’s traditions, including egg hunts, getting dressed up and spending time with family and friends. Others are taking a less traditional approach to the holiday.

Keep scrolling to see how your favorite celebrities are celebrating.

Jessica Simpson

“Happy Easter from my family to yours!” the Dukes of Hazzard actress captioned a festive family photo, in which everyone sports a springtime floral look. The matching was clearly on purpose, which Simpson acknowledged with the hashtags, “yes we match” and “twinning.”

Tori and Zach Roloff

The Little People, Big World couple went all out for baby Jackson’s first Easter, helping the baby with his first egg hunt and toss while surrounded with family and friends.



“Jackson’s first Easter was kicked off with such special friends and family. Thank you so much to everyone who joined us today!” Tori wrote on Instagram. “And shout out to [Amy Roloff] for all the amazing food! What a way to celebrate our savior! He is alive and we are so blessed!”

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s kids started Easter morning off with a thrilling Easter egg hunt in their gorgeous backyard.

“Happy [Easter Sunday] 2018 from Our Family to Yours…” Spelling captioned the video. “Here’s the kiddos starting their egg hunt We [heart] you easter Bunny.”

Chelsea Houska

The Teen Mom 2 cast member, husband Cole DeBoer and their two (soon to be three) kiddos shook their bunny tails in matching onesies to kick off the holiday.



“You already know we had to ? Thank you to [Loving Tan] for the awesome bunny outfits,” she captioned the Boomerang with a laugh out loud emoji.

Katy Perry

The American Idol judge posted a touching tribute to her faith on Instagram Sunday, showing off her “Jesus” wrist tattoo with a moving caption.

“My brokenness + God’s Divinity = my wholeness,” she captioned the photo.

Madonna

Starting Easter Off Some Type of Way…………??????????????????? A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:49am PDT

Madonna sexed up the Easter filter on Snapchat, panning over her bare torso and showing off her layered gold necklaces.



“Starting Easter Off Some Type of Way…………” she captioned the video with a slew of emojis, ranging from bunnies to chickens, rainbows and prayers.

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham gave 9-year-old daughter Sophia the egg hunt of her dreams, spending time with family while picking up candy, eggs and even a few dollar bills.



“[Sophia] loves the hunt!” The Teen Mom alum captioned the video. “How many egg hunts!??Too many this year! Peace & Love.”

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies actress shared a fashionable photo in which she sported a striped blue dress from her Draper James clothing line and carried a basket.



“Happy [Easter] every bunny!” she captioned the photo alongside emojis of a chicken and bunny. Days before Easter Sunday, Witherspoon was showing off her prep work for the big day, enlisting her youngest son to help with festivities.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner got a huge surprise for Easter… and we mean MASSIVE.

“When [Jeff Leatham] sends us a 10 foot tall Easter Bunny made of flowers to celebrate Easter!!!!” she captioned the photo. “OMG it’s GORGEOUS!!!!! Thank you Jeff you are amazing!!!”

Pink

Pink’s kids, 1-year-old son Jameson and 6-year-old daughter Willow, met the Easter’s bunny of the hour Sunday!



“Happy Easter!” the songstress captioned the photo.

