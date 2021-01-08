'DWTS' Alum Tom Bergeron Shades Donald Trump as 'Narcissistic Sociopath' in Wake of Capitol Attack

✖

Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron is offering up harsh criticism of President Donald Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday as Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Bergeron condemned not only Trump but also those who have supported him throughout his time in office.

In the message, which Bergeron also shared to his Instagram account, the DWTS alum slammed Trump as "a narcissistic sociopath." He said those who opted to "coddle" the president "for years" are "culpable for what he has wrought." He ended the tweet, which racked up nearly 300 retweets, by writing, "you are the p—y he felt entitled to grab," referencing the Access Hollywood tapes released in 2016 that recorded the president’s vulgar remarks about women.

Coddle a narcissistic sociopath for years and you are culpable for what he has wrought. You are the pu**y he felt entitled to grab. — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) January 6, 2021

Bergeron is far from the only person to feel that Trump bears at least some responsibility for the events that unfolded Wednesday and marked the worst breach of the US Capitol since the British set fire to it in 1814. Many have pointed to Trump's remarks in the weeks since the election and leading up to the Jan. 6 certification of electoral college votes, during which the president repeatedly made false claims of a "rigged" election and widespread voter fraud. During this time, he also encouraged mass gatherings in the Capitol on Jan. 6, promising in a Dec. 19 tweet "big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!" He promoted the rally that led directly to the assault on the Capitol again in tweets on Dec. 27, Dec. 30, and Jan. 1, the New York Times reported. At the rally itself, the president reiterated claims that the election had been stolen and encouraging his supporters to "stop the steal."

"We will never give up; we will never concede," the president said. "We will stop the steal. We're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, and we're going to the Capitol…We're going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones…the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country."

Following these remarks, Gen. James Mattis, Trump's first secretary of defense, said the "effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule…was fomented by Mr. Trump," CNN reported. Former President Bill Clinton said, "the assault was fueled by more than four years of poison politics spreading deliberate misinformation, sowing distrust in our system, and pitting Americans against one another," adding, "the match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost." Numerous lawmakers have since called for Trump's "immediate" removal from office either via the 25th Amendment or impeachment, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stating Thursday Trump "committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and on our people."