Nancy Pelosi Calls on Donald Trump to Be Removed From Office Via the 25th Amendment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office through the 25th Amendment. Speaking during a weekly press briefing, Pelosi joined Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer in resounding calls for the president’s immediate removal from office either by using the 25th Amendment or through impeachment — following Wednesday's attack on the Capitol.

"In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and on our people," Pelosi said. "I join the Senate Democratic Leader in calling on the Vice President to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the Vice President and the cabinet do not act, Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus."

Nancy Pelosi has called on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. “If the Vice President and the cabinet do not act, Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment.”pic.twitter.com/5IFtYXm086 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 7, 2021

