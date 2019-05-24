See ‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke’s Stunning Wedding Dress

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke married actor Matthew Lawrence on Thursday, May 23 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California, just around one year after getting engaged in May 2018.

For her big day, Burke wore a silk crepe Romona Keveza gown with a six-foot train and a scalloped sweetheart neckline. The dress featured off-the-shoulder detailing, a fluted skirt and was accented with Swarovski crystal buttons trailing down the back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans got a look at the pro dancer’s gorgeous gown in a wedding portrait she shared on her Instagram account from Amy and Stuart Photography. The photo saw the newlyweds embracing as they faced the camera, with Lawrence in a classic black and white tuxedo and Burke’s gown on full display, along with her two-tier cathedral length veil made of English tulle. She also wore a pearl necklace and delicate bracelets.

View this post on Instagram 5.23.19 ❤️ #CherylAndMATTrimony 📸: @amyandstuart A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on May 23, 2019 at 8:47pm PDT

Another photo of her dress can be seen here.

Burke was walked down the aisle by her stepfather, Bob Wolf, and a source told E! News that the couple said their own vows and shed some tears during the ceremony.

“The ceremony lasted about 20 minutes and ended with a long kiss between Cheryl and Matthew,” a source said. “They looked so happy and in love. They were giddy with excitement.”

Burke’s matron of honor Leah Remini stood by her side during the ceremony, with her sister Nicole and DWTS pro Kym Johnson Herjavec also part of her bridal party. Lawrence’s had two best men — his brothers, actor Joey Lawrence and musician Andy Lawrence.

Guests later enjoyed dishes including black sesame-crusted Chilean sea bass, braised short rib, truffle wild mushroom risotto and duck confit potato wedges.

“Matt brings out the best in me,” Burke told PEOPLE days before her wedding. “He enjoys every moment and that helps me appreciate life even more.”

The couple picked up their marriage license back in April, with Burke sharing the news on Instagram along with their wedding hashtag, #CherylAndMATTrimony.

Burke and Lawrence have been in an off-and-on relationship for years after meeting in 2006 when Joey Lawrence competed on DWTS. They split after dating for one year and later reconnected in 2017. Lawrence proposed with a ring containing the diamond Burke’s later father had given her mother.

“There was an attraction right away but we were both really young,” Burke explained of her relationship with Lawrence. “It felt like the [time passed] didn’t happen. I just felt so comfortable.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin