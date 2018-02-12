Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Recreated His Iconic Turtleneck Photo and People Are Loving It

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is famous for many things — his acting talent, wrestling talent and generally awesome attitude, to name a few — and one of those things includes an iconic photo of the star taken many years ago in which he rocks a turtleneck and a fanny pack.

This weekend, Johnson hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live, and in a promo shot for the episode, he recreated the ’90s shot pretty much perfectly.

From the turtleneck to the fanny pack and even the jewelry, the recreation is spot on and the Internet is loving it.

Eagle-eyed viewers even noticed the piece of paper tucked under Johnson’s elbow, which mimics the scene of the original.

The only noticeable difference is that the former WWE superstar no longer has the sideburns and ’90s haircut. However, his shaved head look seems to have won many of his fans over as The Rock was voted Sexiest Man Alive this past year.

Dwayne Johnson has spoken out about the outfit since the throwback photo first went viral. He says that rocking the turtleneck and fanny pack combo takes a lot of “confidence.”

“Alright, so here’s the thing,” Johnson while talking to People magazine. “It takes a lot of confidence to rock a fanny pack. Put your thumb in the fanny pack. I’m giving a look.”

“I’ve got a tissue underneath my elbow because I felt like my turtleneck was expensive,” he said. “The funniest thing about this picture is, this is not a joke. I walked out of the house like this. Like: Hey baby, this is it, right?’

Is it our imagination or is The Rock somehow making this outfit look good?

“FINALLY,” wrote one person, summing up all of our thoughts on the matter.

For those wondering how long it has been since the original picture graced the world with its presence, it really has been as long as you think. Two decades have passed since the wrestler first donned that now-infamous turtle neck.

Other fans commented on just how similar the two photos were, although Johnson’s lack of hair in the second photo was a noticeable difference.

Mostly, though, people just expressed their admiration for Johnson, a sentiment we can all get behind.

One thing is for sure, Johnson’s willingness to give the gift of this image to fans is a sign of his benevolence. Perhaps he’ll use this on his campaign posters.

In case you missed it, Dwayne Johnson and Oscar Winner Tom Hanks announced their run for the Oval Office in 2020 during an SNL skit. The sketch was only for comedic purposes, however, The Rock has been seriously contemplating running for President in the next election.

During a recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Rock spoke out about running for President.

“A lot of people want to see a different leadership today … a better leadership today,” Johnson said. “I think over the years I’ve become a guy that a lot of people kind of relate to. I get up in the morning at a ridiculous hour, I go to work, and spend time with the troops, take care of my family. I love taking care of people. And I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today.”

