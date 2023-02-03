Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Mom Involved in Scary Car Crash

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is counting his blessings after his mother, Ata Johnson, survived a terrifying car crash. The 50-year-old former pro wrestler revealed on Instagram Thursday that his beloved mother was involved in a serious crash Wednesday night that left the red Cadillac Escalade she was driving with heavy damage.

Johnson provided the update to fans alongside an image of the aftermath of the collision, showing the front-passenger side of his mother's car completely smashed. He went on to write in the caption, "thank you God. She's ok," as he shared, "Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night." Although Johnson did not share many details about any injuries his mother may have sustained in the crash or her current condition, he added, "She'll survive and continue to get evaluated." He went on to reflect on all that his mother has endured, writing, "This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

"Johnson went on to thank the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments "for being so caring & focused." He also thanked them for "staying on phone and talking me thru it all." He concluded the post by writing, "I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug 'em hard, cos you never know when you'll get that 3am call we never want to get."

The actor's father, former professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, passed away in January 2020, with Johnson celebrating his father's life and legacy at the time by recalling how he "broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world." He added that he was "the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am." He continued, "Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back."

As Johnson shared news of the car accident his mother was recently involved in, many friends and fans flocked to the comments to send Johnson and his mother their thoughts and prayers. Professional bodybuilder Phil Heath wrote, "Brother, I am so sorry your mom endured this but very thankful to God she's okay. I can only imagine the stress you felt in that moment. Sending love and prayer." Artist Danielle Weber commented, "D I'm so sorry to hear. Thoughts are with you and the Fam! Speedy recovery Ata , sending love."