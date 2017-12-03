Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Melts Hearts With Make-A-Wish Grants

A video of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s meetings with children for the Make-A-Wish foundation is melting hearts across the internet.

A big guy with a big heart, @TheRock always find time to give back! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FzPe6YF6YN — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) December 1, 2017

On Friday, The Insider posted a video gathering as many of Johnson’s adorable meetings as they could squeeze into a 91-second video.

“The Rock is one of the busiest people in show business, but he still has time to give back,” the video notes.

The 45-year-old Johnson often posts the videos on his Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse at the charitable work he does. In November, when he met with a teenager, whose father thanked him for meeting his daughter and other children in need.

“What you do is extremely important for not only the children, but for the humans… society to understand that it comes out of your heart, so it means a lot to our kid,” a father named Daniel told Johnson. “Keep doing it, don’t stop. It’s important.”

“Thank you. It’s the best part of my job,” Johnson replied.

Johnson has also met with children on film sets through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. While making Skyscraper, he met 5-year-old Tyler while wearing a Maui wig to bring his role from Moana to life. He sang “You’re Welcome” to Tyler and his sister.

“He will always be the peoples champion,” one person wrote on Twitter.

He will always be the peoples champion… — Caz⚡🏆️🐯🏆 (@MallettCaroline) December 1, 2017

Another added, “This is way adorable.”