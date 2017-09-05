Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Meets 10-Year-Old Fan Who Saved Brother’s Life

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met the 10-year-old boy who saved his 2-year-old brother’s life after learning how to perform CPR from Johnson’s film, San Andreas.
The boy, Jacob O’Connor, found his little brother face down in their family’s pool. He remembered what Johnson did in the film and performed the life-saving action. The former WWE superstar caught wind of the story and invited O’Connor and his family out to visit the set of his upcoming movie Skyscraper.
Johnson shared several moments from the day, along with some heartfelt captions.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O’Connor,” Johnson wrote. “I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. A very special day we had on our #Skyscraper set.
“Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk…What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be,” he added in a later post.
See all the photos from the set visit below.
Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O’Connor. He rescued his 2yr old brother after finding him facedown in their pool. I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. 😂🤙🏾. A very special day we had on our #Skyscraper set. #JacobOConnor #Hero
Big Rock hugs for mama Christa O’Connor. As you can imagine, she’s so proud of her son and even more, so grateful to have her boys. She told me that at first she wondered “Wait, I am just calling Jacob a hero because I’m a proud mom and he’s my son? Then I said, no wait.. he IS a real hero for saving his brother’s life”. Amen. Yup, he sure is. Thank you so much Christa for flying out to Vancouver to allow us to meet you and your boys, Jacob and Gavin. We had a blast and grateful to have you on our set. #OConnorFamily #ProudMama
Surprise! (mama shedding a few happy tears for her boys) I told Jacob and his brother Gavin that when kids visit my movie sets, it’s like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is…IT’S ALL FREE. Well someone has to pay for it, but it ain’t me or the kids lol. Thank you to our entire #Skyscraper crew for all doing their part to make this visit special for this family. #OnSet #RockWonka #OConnorFamily #SugarRush🍫