Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Meets 10-Year-Old Fan Who Saved Brother’s Life

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met the 10-year-old boy who saved his 2-year-old brother’s life after learning how to perform CPR from Johnson’s film, San Andreas.

The boy, Jacob O’Connor, found his little brother face down in their family’s pool. He remembered what Johnson did in the film and performed the life-saving action. The former WWE superstar caught wind of the story and invited O’Connor and his family out to visit the set of his upcoming movie Skyscraper.

Johnson shared several moments from the day, along with some heartfelt captions.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O’Connor,” Johnson wrote. “I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. A very special day we had on our #Skyscraper set.

“Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk…What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be,” he added in a later post.

