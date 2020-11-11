Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Rebooting 'The Scorpion King'

✖

Fans of the 2002 action film, The Scorpion King, received some surprising news on Monday when Deadline reported that a reboot of the film will be coming. Dwayne Johnson will return, but not in the same capacity as the leading man. Due to his already-booked schedule, which Deadline says has him tied up until 2022, Johnson will instead serve as a producer. The film will be spearheaded by Universal Pictures and Seven Bucks Productions, which is run by Johnson and Dany Garcia. As of the news coming out, no director has been tapped yet.

Deadline did note that while Johnson won’t reprise his role, there is a “good possibility” that he’d find a way to make an appearance. In the original, Johnson starred as Mathayus, otherwise known as the Scorpion King. The film acted as a prequel, taking place 5,000 years before The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, which saw Brendan Frasier in the leading role. The plot for the reboot remains unknown, though the outlet explained that it will be a “contemporary take set in modern times.”

For Johnson, The Scorpion King was his first break into the world of Hollywood. Prior to this, he had been known by his stage name, The Rock, for his wrestling days in the WWE. Since making his debut in the industry, Johnson, who revealed a few months ago that he and his family had COVID-19, has gone on to become one of the most successful actors of the past decade. In talking with Deadline, Johnson said he owes his career to the Scorpion King, making his return as a producer that more special, “I’m honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cooly mythology to a whole new generation.” He also gave a shoutout to Jonathan Herman, who will write the script.

Meanwhile, Garcia, who was a part of the original as well, said being able to be a part of the next chapter is “special.” He also said this full-circle moment is a “testament to what we have been fortunate enough to build.” The franchise as a whole, including The Mummy movies, were very successful during its heyday. The films even warranted Universal Studios in Orlando creating a ride in its theme park. As for Garcia and Johnson, the close friends and business partners also had some big news earlier in the year when it was revealed that they were co-owners of the XFL.