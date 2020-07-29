Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Celebrates 'Titan Games' Ratings Success

✖

The Titan Games has been a big hit for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and he just showed his appreciation for the fans who are watching the show. The former WWE star went to Instagram to post a story of how The Titan Games continues to win the TV rating wars for Monday night. The Titans Games has been able to beat a number of strong shows including The Bachelor and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

"Quite the win streak - thank you all so much for tuning in," Johnson wrote on Instagram. He went on to say The Titan Games "has been TV’s #1 show every Monday night this entire summer. This one’s been a pleasure to produce and craft compelling storytelling around our athletes. Quality human beings who come from all walks of life to take a shot at greatness." Johnson ended the statement by writing, "Congratulations to our network partners at @NBC and everyone who's given their time and talents to our show. We all share in this success, but still much work to be done."

The story Johnson posted talks about how The Titan Games being No. 1 for the 18-49 demographic, which is considered the most important. According to Rick Porter of The Hollywood Reporter, The Titan Games "continued its steady performance, scoring a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.85 million viewers." This leads to the question of why The Titan Games is finding success this summer. It could be the lack of news shows along with the fact fans like seeing everyday people compete in difficult physical challenges. But as happy Johnson and the producers are of their success, they knew they had something special for the second season.

"The format has changed considerably," executive producer Anthony Storm said to PopCulture back in May. "I'm really excited about it. Last season, at the end of every episode, we crown a male and a female Titan, and we didn't see them again until the end of the season when all the Titans faced each other. This year, it's king of the hill. If you win at the end of your episode, you come back next week, and you have to defend your title against two new challengers." The Titan Games airs every Monday night at 8 p.m on NBC.