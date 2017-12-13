Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Steals the Show at His Walk of Fame Ceremony

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, but it wasn’t him the crowd had their eyes on.

Johnson‘s daughter, Jasmine, was about as photogenic as a toddler can be, smiling for the cameras and holding on to her famous father for dear life. The 45-year-old actor picked her up in the middle of his speech accepting the honor.

“I’m going to show you what it all means,” he said as he took Jasmine from his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. “The hard work, the work you put in with your own two hands… it all comes down to this. It all comes down to your family, and working hard to love and protect and do everything you can to make your family and the ones you love, their lives better.”

Jasmine responded, saying “I love you” into the mic for all to hear.

The Rock went on to talk about his troubled youth, his struggles with poverty and how far he’d come to make it to this point.

“When I was 15 years old,” he said, “I was evicted — we were evicted out of our one bedroom apartment in Honolulu, Hawaii. We were forced to leave the island, and here we are today.”

“I heard a quote when I was 15,” he went on, “and I thought, if I’m ever in a position one day, I’d like to be able to live this quote, ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.’ With that, I love you and I thank you.”

Johnson and Hashian then posed for a picture in front of the star with Jasmine, who will be 2-years-old this upcoming weekend. The couple recently announced that a new daughter is on the way.