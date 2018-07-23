Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and Other Star Salaries Revealed

Actor salaries are often at the center of much debate, and now fans can see how much some of their favorite stars are making for starring roles.

Most would likely expect Leonardo Dicaprio to make the estimated $10 million he will pull in for the new Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the other hand, fans might be surprised to learn that Michael B. Jordan will only bank between $3-$4 million for reprising his role ad Adonis Creed in Creed 2.

Recently, Robert Downey Jr.’s $10 million paycheck for Spider-Man: Homecoming has come under some scrutiny, with many feeling like his roughly nine-minutes of screentime shouldn’t merit such a high number.

Scroll down to read more about what some of your favorite stars, like Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, are making on their films, as first reported by Variety.

Dwayne Johnson

Film: Red Notice

Salary: $22 million

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shifted his WWE career into a full-blown acting career and has some major success lately, with films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Rampage.

In 2020, Johnson will drop the film Red Notice, which is said to be about “an Interpol agent” who “tracks the world’s most wanted art thief.”

Vin Diesel

Film: The Fate of the Furious

Salary: $20 million

The Fast and Furious franchise has been very good to Vin Diesel.

In addition to making him a household name, its success allowed him to rake in $20 million dollars for his role in the eighth film of the series, The Fate of the Furious.

Jennifer Lawrence

Film: Red Sparrow

Salary: $15 million

Jennifer Lawrence has starred in some very funny films, as well as some full of intense action. It was 2018’s spy thriller Red Sparrow, however, that came with a hefty $15 million payday for the actress.

Daniel Craig

Film: Bond 25

Salary: $25 million

Daniel Craig has been playing James Bond since Casino Royale was released in 2006.

Next year, he will portray the super-spy for the last time, when the 25th James Bond film is released.

Tom Cruise

Film: The Mummy

Salary: $11 – $13 million

In 2017, Universal Pictures released their reboot of the Mummy franchise, this time with Tom Cruise in the lead role, to the tune of a $400 million box office haul.

Conversely, the film did not receive rave reviews, holding a mere 16 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sandra Bullock

Film: Minions

Salary: $10 million

Being an A-list star as popular and in-demand as she is, Sandra Bullock can negotiate for big paychecks, such a the $10 million she received for voicing Scarlet Overkill in 2015’s Minions film.

In June, the actress will release Ocean’s 8, a reboot of the popular Oceans franchise that originally stared George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon, though there is no word on her salary for that film at this time.

Jack Black

Film: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Salary: $5 million

In one of the more surprising salaries on the list, it is reported that Jack Black only made $5 million for his role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

This is half of what his co-star Kevin Hart is reported to have made for the same film.

Chris Pratt

Film: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Salary: $10 million

Chris Pratt has been a big box-office-draw lately, starring in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films — as well as the new Avengers: Infinity War — not to mention the critically acclaimed Lego Movie.

Another franchise that Pratt is a part of is the Jurassic World series, for which he is earning a cool $10 million for the newest entry, Fallen Kingdom.

Bryce Dallas Howard

Film: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Salary: $8 million

Co-staring in the Jurassic World franchise with Chris Pratt, is Bryce Dallas Howard, who was once nominated for an MTV Movie Award for her role in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.

Howard will, curiously, earn a little less than Pratt for the upcoming Fallen Kingdom, banking approximately $8 million.

Anne Hathaway

Film: Barbie

Salary: $15 million

Anne Hathaway, who delivered the breakout performance of her career in 2001’s The Princess Diaries, can next be seen alongside Sandra Bullock in Ocean’s 8.

After that, she will cash a check for $15 million to star in the live-action Barbie film.