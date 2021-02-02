Dustin Diamond's Last Instagram Post: What to Know

✖

Just a little more than a week before he died at the age of 44, Dustin Diamond shared what would be his final Instagram post. Although the actor, best known for his role as Samuel "Screech" Powers on Saved By the Bell, had little social media presence, an official Instagram page, which is not verified but was confirmed to be his by Pink Daisy Entertainment, was created amid his battle with small cell carcinoma.

Diamond's final post, one of just two shared to the account, came on Jan. 22, offering an update on his condition and treatment. Shared to the account @realdustindiamond, the post includes a photo of Diamond reading, "Dustin Update!!" The caption said Diamond's recent diagnosis "is definitely not what we were hoping for," adding that the actor "is being treated and fighting this." Amid the outpouring of support from fans, his team went on to write that "those of us close to him will make sure he receives the messages of love and support. Will bring letters to him. Thank you so much for all the love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Diamond (@realdustindiamond)

Just a day prior, Diamond's account had shared its very first post, expressing thanks "for the outpouring of love and support" from fans amid his health battle. Shared on Jan. 21, the post came the same day the late actor's representative confirmed Diamond was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma that began in another part of his body and metastasized in his lungs. At the time, it was also confirmed that Diamond, who remained hospitalized, finished his first round of chemotherapy and would start a second round soon. The post added that the messages of support "are appreciated. Love and positivity make a difference in difficult situations."

In the wake of his passing Monday morning, the comments sections of both posts have become places for fans to pay their respects and pay tribute to Diamond. In one remark, a fan wrote, "Rest in peace Dustin. Thank you for the memories." Another person added, "Rest in peace Dustin Diamond, thank you for all the wonderful memories you brought so many of us with your TV personality Screech we will all fondly remember you..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Diamond (@realdustindiamond)

Diamond's team confirmed the account as the actor's to Heavy, also acknowledging that several other accounts exist that are not actually affiliated with the actor. Pink Daisy Entertainment told the outlet of one such account, "I was [recently] able to take it over, but then Instagram blocked me from resetting anything… so [it's] being left dormant unless I can reach the person who made it." Diamond's account has more than 8,000 followers.