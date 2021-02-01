Dustin Diamond Dead: 'Saved By the Bell' Fans Mourn Screech Actor After He Dies From Cancer

Former Saved By the Bell star Dustin Diamond has died after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and fans are taking to social media to mourn the actor, best known for playing Screech. In a statement confirming the tragic news, Diamond’s agent, Roger Paul, told Rolling Stone, "He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution."

Paul added, "Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful." He then went on to speak kindly of the late actor, saying, "Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored." Finally, Paul concluded his statement, "We, please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden." Scroll down to see memorials that fans of the late actor are sharing on Twitter.