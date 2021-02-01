Dustin Diamond Dead: 'Saved By the Bell' Fans Mourn Screech Actor After He Dies From Cancer
Former Saved By the Bell star Dustin Diamond has died after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and fans are taking to social media to mourn the actor, best known for playing Screech. In a statement confirming the tragic news, Diamond’s agent, Roger Paul, told Rolling Stone, "He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution."
Paul added, "Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful." He then went on to speak kindly of the late actor, saying, "Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored." Finally, Paul concluded his statement, "We, please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden." Scroll down to see memorials that fans of the late actor are sharing on Twitter.
REST IN POWER TO THE DRIP LORD SCREECH! ONE OF THE BEST TV CHARACTERS EVER. GODSPEED. pic.twitter.com/yPbEfTBGtW— CEREALHEAD (@CEREALHEADD) February 1, 2021
"Dustin Diamond was a wonderful part of my childhood. Rooted for him because he was a geek just like me," one fan tweeted. "Fun actor, great character, wonderful memories. RIP."
that was incredibly fast. Prayers for his family & his fans. 🙏🏻— Dr. Michele Ross (@drmicheleross) February 1, 2021
"Screw feeling bad for Dustin. He was amazing!" someone exclaimed. "He made me and millions of others feel better about being an outcast. Made all of us laugh. And lived a crazy life as a child actor that 99% of all those trying to follow in his footsteps would kill for. We love you man. Thank you."
RIP #Screech @dustindiamond I will miss your random texts/videos of the most hilarious jokes and your absolute love for all things music. Sad that we never got to jam together. Hope you get to keep playing music up in Heaven.— Cyrus Bolooki (@cyrusbolooki) February 1, 2021
"It's so sad he played a character on Saved by the Bell and I think that's how he felt in real life," another user offered. "I kid that was never accepted by the cool crowd Hey SAVED BY THE BELL CAST let this man know you accepted him I think it meant alot to him!"
Saved By The Bell was a big part of a lot of our lives. From JFK to Bayside. Dustin Diamond made Screech an icon. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/EMsClyJtd8— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 1, 2021
"Thanks for the laughs, Dustin!" a fan said gratefully. "They don't make tv shows like they use to!"
Aw man... Saved by the Bell was iconic for my generation. I would have Trouble TV on every afternoon whilst doing my homework watching Screech and the gang #RIP pic.twitter.com/uj7pzqAZd2— Zoë Ward (@ZoeWardFFC) February 1, 2021
"He made that show," someone else wrote. "Comic RELIEF GOAT. Rest in paradise Dustin. Thank you for the laughs and originality."
Dustin Diamond 😭. Feel like a bit of my childhood has just died. RIP Screech 😪 pic.twitter.com/dWwet1pBfF— Ames 🔴🐝 (@UnitedAmyW) February 1, 2021
"Life is so short R.I.P Screech," a Saved by the Bell watcher tweeted. "I never forgot when you squared up with Zack because he got with Lisa."
I watched Saved By the Bell for about 3 hours a day, every, for years, and although I always wanted to be a Zack, I always knew I was a Screech— Molly Knefel (@mollyknefel) February 1, 2021
"What a shock! I remember reading that he has a form of cancer no details Wow! RIP Screech Dustin Diamond," a final fan stated. "So sad."