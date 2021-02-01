✖

Mario Lopez is mourning the loss of his Saved By the Bell co-star Dustin Diamond. Diamond died Monday just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, his representative confirmed. He was 44. News of his death quickly shook social media, with Lopez, who starred with the actor on the hit teen series, taking to Twitter to pay tribute.

In a post shared just minutes after news of Diamond's passing broke, Lopez said the actor "will be missed." Diamond's passing also had Lopez reflecting on life and death, writing, "the fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on..." He shared the message alongside a throwback photo of himself and Diamond. He has also shared numerous photos of himself and Diamond on his Instagram Story. Diamond and Lopez starred alongside one another on Saved By the Bell, with Diamond starring as Screech and Lopez taking on the role of A.C. Slater. They reprised those roles for various spinoffs, including Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style, Saved by the Bell: The College Years, and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas.

Diamond passed away Monday after having been hospitalized in Florida in mid-January after he began to experience pain throughout his body. After doctors run various tests and performed a biopsy, the actor’s team confirmed the 44-year-old had been diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma, which metastasized in his lungs. Lopez had been among the hundreds of people to shower Diamond with messages of support following the announcement.

In a post on Instagram at the time, Lopez shared two photos of himself and Diamond. One of the images was a throwback photo from their time on Saved By the Bell, with the second image being a more recent picture. In the post, Lopez said he had been in touch with Diamond since he received his diagnosis, adding, "although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he'll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless."

Diamond soon began treatment and finished his first round of chemotherapy just last week. According to his representative, and as first reported by TMZ, Diamond's health began to rapidly deteriorate in the last few days, and he was taken off a breathing in an attempt to get him to hospice care. He passed away Monday with his girlfriend by his side, his representative confirming his death in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that in part read, "the only mercy it [cancer] exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."