'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Gives Sad Updates Following Wife Alicia Allain's Death

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider has continued to share memories of his life with his wife, Alicia Allain, since her death on Feb. 21. Alain was 53. In a Facebook post on Feb. 23, Schneider said it was a "time of unimaginable sorrow" for himself and his family and asked friends and fans to continue praying for them at this difficult time.

"Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together," Schneider wrote on Feb. 23, alongside a recent Christmas photo with Allain. "I miss her more than any words could possibly describe. Pain is too small a word. Grief is too small a word. Love itself is too small a word."

The Dancing With the Stars competitor went on to thank fans for their thoughts and prayers. He asked fans who may see him on stage or at a coffee shop to not ask him how he is doing because the answer is "broken" and "it's currently too difficult for me [to] fathom and certainly to painful to verbalize."

"She loved you all and spoke of how dedicated and loyal you have been all these years and I love you right along with her," Schneider wrote. "Bare with me down this rutted and treacherous road I never dreamed I'd have to travel. Be patient with my unimaginable process. Thank you, Lord, for sharing the gift of Alicia with me. I'll never be the same and I know that, somehow, we are still and will always be the 'Team To Beat.'"

Schneider has since shared several other posts on Facebook. In one post, he wrote about a friend asking him what Allain would tell him if she were here to see him through his grief. "I thought for about a minute and came up with these three words which are now stuck to hundreds of places that I frequent in my life," she wrote. "He put some around for me to discover later on as well."

"I think it was a great and important question and I think my honest answer is great advice, especially if you have set foot on this unimaginably painful road," he continued. "Ask the question of yourself. Answer it honestly. Grab some stickies... post them everywhere and ask a friend to hide a few so you can experience an unexpected and much-needed smile in the tough days ahead." That three-word phrase was simply, "Make me proud!"

On Monday, Schneider shared a photo of Allain taking a break in the middle of a Bo's Extravaganza event in Louisiana. Allin is seen wearing high-heeled boots, cut-off shorts, and a walkie-talkie. "You can see the weight but also the joy of immense responsibility in that beautiful face. 'Suck it up, Buttercup. Bring it on,'" he wrote. "We should all face our responsibilities with such abandon and vigor. I miss you my Smile. I'm so glad you came to Atlanta."

Allain died on Feb. 21. A cause of death was not released, but Allain was diagnosed with breast cancer seven months before she and Schneider married in 2019. In a February 2020 interview with PopCulture.com, Schneider said Allain was cancer-free at the time. In addition to Schneider, Allain is also survived by her daughter, Jessica Ann Dollard; her parents; her brother; her grandmother; her stepdaughter; and her granddaughter. "In lieu of flowers, please say prayers for her surviving family, tell someone you love that you love them in her honor, hug them and hold them tight," Allain's obituary reads.