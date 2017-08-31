Duggar Family Reveals First Photo of Jill (Duggar) and Derick Dillard’s Son

TLC stars, Jill (Duggar) and husband Derick Dillard welcomed their son, Samuel Scott Dillard on Saturday and are now giving fans a first look at their sweet bundle of joy.

First picture of Samuel Scott Dillard with dad! #DerickDillard #SamuelScottDillard #Dillards A post shared by Duggar Family (@countingontlc) on Jul 8, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the official Counting On account for the Duggar family revealed a photograph of Derick holding his son, Samuel while in the delivery room with wife of three years, Jill.

Derick shared the same image to his Instagram and captioned the memorable snap, "Jill and I are so blessed to welcome our second child, Samuel Scott Dillard! 9 lbs 10 oz and 22 in long! Mom and baby Sam are doing well! Thank you to those who have been supporting us through your prayers and encouragement!"

It was reported by the family's official website that Jill was in 40 hours of labor and delivered Samuel via C-section at the hospital. Their new little darling joins the couple's first son, 2-year-old Israel.

The Dillards announced they were expecting their second child last December and in January revealed they were expecting a second boy. This is the second C-section for Jill, who had an emergency C-section with Israel in 2015. Despite complications with her first pregnancy, she told PEOPLE in February that she was more calm for her second child.

"There's a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy," she said. "Derick and I have been down this road together, so we're comfortable. I'm just going to see how it goes, try to be healthy and prepare as much as I can. But this time I know that labor is unpredictable."