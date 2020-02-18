Drew Carey Calls Relationship With Amie Harwick ‘Once in a Lifetime’ After Breaking Silence on Her Death

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey is mourning the loss of his ex-fiancée, Dr. Amie Harwick, following her death Saturday at the age of 38. After breaking his silence on the tragic news via a social media post on Monday, Carey again reflected on their “once in a lifetime” love in a statement shared with Yahoo Entertainment.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” Carey said. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

Carey and Harwick had first been romantically linked in 2017 after they shared numerous social media posts with one another. In one post, Carey had adoringly wrote, “the face of a lottery winner (L).”

The former couple became engaged in January of 2018, though they broke up later that year.

Harwick was found unresponsive and “gravely injured” beneath a third story balcony at her Hollywood Hills home early Saturday morning, with the Los Angeles Police Department stating that she suffered injuries “consistent with a fall.”

Authorities had responded to the home after receiving calls of a screaming woman. When they arrived, Harwick’s roommate told them that the 38-year-old Los Angeles therapist was being assaulted. Police said they found evidence of a struggle and forced entry.

Harwick’s former bpyfriend, Gary Pursehouse, 41, was arrested Saturday afternoon on suspicion of murder. Harwick had previously had a restraining order against him, though it expired.

“Detectives learned that the victim had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against this person,” the LAPD said in a press release. “The restraining order had expired and the victim had seen this former boyfriend two weeks ago.”

Pursehouse is currently being held on $2 million bail.

On Monday, as fans continued to send their thoughts and prayers to both Harwick and Carey, many taking to the game show host’s latest Instagram post, Carey broke his silence, sharing a short clip of himself and his late ex-fiancée.