Drew Barrymore Tears up While Marching

Drew Barrymore was one of thousands of women to join the 2018 Women’s March in New York City on Saturday and posted an emotional, tearful video from the crowd.

“March for all women. And I am here on behalf of my beautiful gender and my loves of my life … my daughters Olive and Frankie,” Barrymore wrote in the caption.

“Hi. I am here in the march and today I march for women,” Barrymore said as she moved her phone around to show the rest of the crowd. “I have two daughters and its emotional to be in these places and in this time in the world and all I can say is do it for her and fight, fight like a girl.”

The video has been seen over 1.04 million times.

The 42-year-old Barrymore took part in the Women’s March on Jan. 21, 2017, the day after President Donald Trump became president. This year’s march took place on the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio’s office said at least 200,000 people took part in this year’s march.

FINAL crowd size count: at least 200,000 at NYC Women’s March 2018 https://t.co/8LPpGIzzme — Andrea Hagelgans (@andreahagelgans) January 20, 2018

According to Page Six, other celebrities at the New York march included Whoopi Goldberg, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley Cook, former Real Housewives star Kelly Bensimon, Odd Mom Out‘s Jill Kargman and Sex and the City‘s Cynthia Nixon.

The marches also happened after the start of the “Time’s Up” initiative and the #MeToo movements, which aim to raise awareness and stop sexual harassment. Although Barrymore said she was never sexually harassed in Hollywood, she praised women who have spoken out.

“I think it’s an extraordinary time for women,” Barrymore told Us Weekly in November. “And you have to encourage all of this strength. And defiance is a tricky word but I feel like there’s a way in which women can be pioneers that seems a lot more in keeping with strength rather than anger.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Drew Barrymore