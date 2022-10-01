Drew Barrymore's Unique Way of Eating Pizza Has Social Media Divided
Drew Barrymore posted a video on TikTok last week with a pizza-related life hack that has her followers in an uproar. The actress showed how she sometimes gets the satisfaction of eating pizza toppings without eating the bread beneath it. She demonstrated her method which she called "a pizza salad."
Barrymore was leaning over a typical-looking takeout pizza box and in the video, where she wore a t-shirt and seemed to be enjoying a casual night in. She explained her reasoning as she prepared a paper plate with some salad from the pizza shop on it. She then picked up a slice of pizza and a fork, scrapping the cheese, sauce and toppings onto the salad and discarding the bread. After a splash of dressing, Barrymore mixed up her concoction and dug in.
Barrymore made no mention of weight loss or calorie-counting in the video. Instead, she suggested that this could be a useful tip for people who are gluten intolerant, or who are avoiding wheat for some other reason. Still, many commenters presumed this was a tip to manipulate body composition, and they had some hot takes.
"Drew, I'm filing a lawsuit on behalf of pizza," wrote comedian Mike Birbiglia. Another commenter joked that Barrymore should go "straight to prison" for this video, but some felt that the actress was "onto something."
Barrymore's video has now escaped the realm of TikTok and is making waves elsewhere on social media. Here's a look at how the viral response has played out.
Surprised
I saw a headline for a Buzzfeed article about people's feelings over how Drew Barrymore eats pizza. I didn't think I'd care because it sounds like a very stupid thing to care about. I read the article and it turns out that I care quite deeply about how Drew Barrymore eats pizza.— Gordon Gartrelle (@realUglyShirt) September 29, 2022
Seeing the headlines, many fans assumed they were about to read an article about Barrymore folding her pizza, or eating it with a knife and fork. When they saw her real method, they were aghast.
Intrigued
Not gonna lie, Drew Barrymore’s pizza salad monstrosity looks kinda good.— Marcus Nyce (@marcusnyce) September 28, 2022
Some fans found themselves surprisingly interested in Barrymore's approach, thinking it might be a way to enjoy pizza when it was the only option available.
Reinventing the Wheel
I was unaware of this so don't feel too bad. I think the consensus is why destroy a pizza? Why not just eat an antipasto salad? Does she need the toppings to be warm? Is marinara sauce an acceptable dressing? Way too many questions for this debacle.— Stephen C. Thompson (@PhenCSon) September 29, 2022
Pizza salad has been around for freaking forever!!— Bonbon56 (@Bonniekra56) September 29, 2022
Many commenters pointed out that versions of Barrymore's creation already exist in various forms. However, her supporters argued that it was more about making the most out of a common meal when it's the only option at a function or event.
Body-Shaming
People should be more “conflicted” about how Drew Barrymore used her platform to fat shame women, not how she eats pizza. #priorities https://t.co/yCA2vWoFoz— Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) September 28, 2022
Diet culture is stripping the toppings off a pizza and adding salad and thinking that's healthier cause your not eating bread.
This is something Drew Barrymore actually did.— theBackCatalogue (@CatalogueBack) September 30, 2022
Some viewers argued that Barrymore's video could not be separated from diet culture and body-shaming, even if the actress herself did not frame it that way.
Bigger Problems
So much shit going on in the world and people are mad at Drew Barrymore scraping the toppings off of her pizza to make a pizza salad. 😐— Nickole (I stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦) 🏳️🌈 🌊 (@itsanickolewrld) September 28, 2022
houses are floating down the streets in southwest florida, thats why I got an alert on BuzzFeed about how Drew Barrymore eats her pizza— Bwco (@bwco) September 28, 2022
Some disgruntled viewers also wondered why this video was trending with so much other big news to process last week.
Barrymore Loyalists
I will never say a bad word about Drew Barrymore. https://t.co/uOwoOtTpEN— Roses Hide Thorns (@chocolateclipse) September 29, 2022
Some die-hard fans said nothing about this pizza controversy – only that they stand with Barrymore on principal, even on an issue like this.
Restrictive Diets
Keto good girl— Carolyn Hoag (@CarolynHoag13) September 27, 2022
Finally, some commenters remarked on how this trick would be useful for the keto diet, some forms of the paleo diet or other unique restrictions.