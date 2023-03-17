Drew Barrymore Responds to Hugh Grant Calling Her a 'Horrendous' Singer

Hugh Grant recently joked that Drew Barrymore is a "horrendous" singer, and the actress has now responded to her former co-star's comments. While speaking to Wired, Grant opened up about working with Barrymore on the 2007 film Music and Lyrics, in which the two played a pair of singers. "Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don't think she'd mind me saying her singing is just horrendous," Grant quipped. "I've heard dogs bark better than she sings."

In "response" to Grant's unflattering opinion, Barrymore took to Instagram to share video of her singing "Way Back into Love," their duet from the film. At the end of the tune, she said, "Oh, Hugh-bert, Hubert, that's for you." In the post caption, Barrymore created a hashtag for "Sing For Hugh Grant" and added, "JOIN ME." Notably, the comments from Grant come after he faced heat for an awkward interview on the 2023 Oscars red carpet with Ashley Graham, in which many feel he was rude to the supermodel.

In other recent Barrymore news, the actress-turned-daytime-host opened up about her sobriety journey in a new interview with The Los Angles Times. During the conversation, Barrymore discussed her life and career, including the period of time after her 2016 divorce from her ex-husband Will Kopelman. "He just said, 'I can't do this anymore,'" Barrymore shared, explaining that her split from Kopelman impacted her life so deeply, leading to serious alcohol abuse, that her therapist chose to end their therapy relationship after 10 years. "It was really about my drinking. I said, 'I get it. I've never respected you more. You see I'm not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back.'"

In 2019, after landing her new daytime talk show, Barrymore made the decision to quit drinking. "I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me," she said. "I was like, 'I can't handle this unless I'm in a really clear place.'" She reached back out to Michels, who agreed to work with her again. "You seem to be so inspired by everybody else, but you treat yourself like s—," Barrymore said, reflecting on the importance of finding inner happiness and peace. "When are you going to be enough for yourself?"

After beginning the climb out of the "dark place" she had felt trapped in for years, Barrymore came to the realization that motherhood was the one true "role of my life." Referring to daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, Barrymore said, "I realized that just with me and my girls, I am truly happy," she said. "I'd always thought I'd be on this hamster wheel for this whole life. But maybe there will be something different before the lights go out."